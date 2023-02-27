International
SpaceX counts down to Monday’s launch of four-person crew to space station
In the first of three flights scheduled for Monday, SpaceX counted down to the deep overnight launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule carrying two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and a historic Emirati astronaut. United Arab Emirates to the International Space Station.
Sultan Alneyadi, a father of six, is the second Emirati to fly in space, but the first assigned for a full six-month stay on the station. During his expedition, two Saudi astronauts will also visit the laboratory complex for about a week as part of a commercial mission managed by Houston-based Axiom Space.
“I think it’s going to be really interesting,” Alneyadi said after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center last week. “It’s for the sake of science, for the sake of spreading knowledge about how important it is to fly. [in space] and to push the boundaries of exploration, not just in leading countries.
“Our region is also eager to learn more,” Alnejadi said. “And I think we’re going to be ambassadors on these missions. Hopefully, we can come back with knowledge and share everything we learn with everyone.”
Alneyadi, Crew 6 commander Stephen Bowen, pilot Warren “Woody” Hoburg and cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev planned to board Crew Dragon on top of pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center shortly after 11:00 p.m. EST to await liftoff at 1 p.m. :45 a.m. Monday.
Climbing northeast along a trajectory tilted 51.6 degrees to the equator, Crew Dragon was expected to reach its preliminary orbit about nine minutes after liftoff, separating from the Falcon 9 second stage two and a half minutes later.
From that point on, the SpaceX capsule will perform an automated rendezvous, reaching the space station about 25 hours after launch. Docking to the top port of the Harmony module forward of the lab is expected at 2:38 a.m. Tuesday.
Unlike ship crews, who spent the time between launch and docking performing heat shield inspections and other tightly scripted activities, Crew Dragon fliers are free to structure their schedules as they see fit, enjoying a relatively quiet days in space before their real work begins. on the space station.
They will be welcomed aboard by Crew 5 Commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada, Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata and cosmonaut Anna Kikina, the first Russian to launch aboard a Crew Dragon. They arrived at the station last October and plan to return to Earth on March 6 to conclude a 151-day mission.
Also welcoming will be Crew 6 aviators Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio. They left for the lab last September and originally planned to fly home in March.
But their Soyuz MS-22 shuttle was crippled on December 14 when a suspected micrometeor ruptured a coolant line. After an analysis, Russian engineers concluded that the spacecraft could not be safely used again, given the possibility of overheating sensitive systems.
Instead, a replacement Soyuz – MS-23 – was launched on Thursday, carrying equipment and supplies instead of a crew. Spaceship successfully docked with the station on Saturday night, ensuring Prokopyev and his crewmates a safe journey home. But to get the crew’s rotation schedule back on track, the trio will need to spend an additional six months in space, returning home this fall after a full year in orbit. They will share the station with Crew 6 for most of that time.
Alneyadi will be the second in a small cadre of UAE astronauts to fly into space. A compatriot, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, visited the space station as part of a previous short-term Soyuz visit, but Alneyadi is the first assigned to a six-month mission as a full-scale station crew member.
“My colleague, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, and two other astronauts are training (at) the Johnson Space Center for future missions,” Alneyadi said. “Being an astronaut yourself for Crew-6 is a great privilege and responsibility.”
Perhaps not widely known in the United States, the UAE “is running a pretty interesting number of activities,” he said in a pre-departure interview with CBS News. “We have satellites, we have a probe orbiting Mars, we have a lander on its way to the lunar surface.”
During his half year in space, Alneyadi said he and his crewmates “will be the hands, the eyes, the ears of scientists who are working for years on a specific experiment. Some of the experiments are ongoing, some of them are ending .soon and some of them have just started”.
He highlighted an experiment to study heart cells in microgravity and being able to see heart tissue “beating in space”.
“This is kind of a cutting-edge technology that one day, when we start to 3D print organs, this is really important to see how the structure is built in microgravity. So this can give us really insight into well how these tissues are built.”
But it won’t be all work and no play.
An expert in the Japanese martial art of jiu-jitsu, “I have a kimono that I’ll wear on board and maybe do some moves,” he said. He also plans to share one of his favorite foods with his crewmates.
“I love dates, I’ll take dates. And I hope to share this with everyone, especially in Ramadan. This is a request from the commander and I can’t say no to my commander!”
Crew 6’s launch is the first of three scheduled Falcon 9 flights on Monday, with two afternoon launches from the East and West coasts to put two sets of Starlink Internet satellites into orbit. The company plans up to 100 or more launches by 2023, an unprecedented flight rate.
To keep that pace, “we need to be able to have multiple operations going at the same time,” said Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX. “We’re excited to see how this plays out and see if we’re able to launch that many in a row in that quick period of time.
“But above all the priority is the flight of the crew, the safety of the crew,” he said. “This will always take precedence over other flights.”
