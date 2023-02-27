Price City Councilman Layne Miller, who also serves as the 2023 International Days Committee Chair, spoke with other council members Wednesday about a possible extension of the event.

He began by explaining that during the final committee meeting of 2022, the idea of ​​extending the International Days to four days, which would begin on the first Wednesday in August and end on Saturday, was presented. There was a lot of discussion, according to Councilor Miller, with many stating that it would be beneficial to the vendors.

The benefit would be the availability of setting up a day earlier and having extra time to sell goods. While the commission eventually approved the idea, they failed to take it to the council for a final decision.

The inaugural meeting of the commission for 2023 was organized last week and the topic came up once again. It was agreed to bring the idea to the council for possible approval. Councilor Miller also explained that the rest of the schedule will remain the same, with the opening ceremony and concert taking place on Thursday evening and live entertainment starting on Friday.

The only drawback that was mentioned was that it would create one day more responsibility for municipal employees. Miles Nelson of Price City Public Works recommended approving the extension for only one year and then evaluating the response.

That way, if the extension doesn’t prove beneficial, it can be reevaluated. Miles pointed out that this would add work and time for the parks department and other city workers. In the end, this proposal was approved by the council.