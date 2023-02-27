Putin: “Will take into account” NATO’s nuclear capability

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the latest arms control deal with Washington, it would take into account the nuclear weapons capabilities of not only the United States but also countries other NATO countries such as France and Britain. .

Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia’s role in the 2010 New START treaty earlier this week that France and Britain, not parties to the deal, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons. In an interview with Russian TV that was recorded on Wednesday and broadcast on Sunday, he said he took the action to “protect our country, to ensure security and strategic stability” and added:

In today’s conditions, when all the leading countries of NATO have declared their main goal to cause us a strategic defeat, to make our people suffer … how can we not take into account their nuclear capabilities? Moreover, they supply Ukraine with weapons worth tens of billions of dollars.

Putin was repeating his common theme that the West is bent on destroying Russia and that his year-long war in Ukraine is part of a battle for Russia’s very survival. He argued a year ago that his main goal in invading Ukraine was to reduce what he perceived as a threat to Russia’s security, and has since cited them as justification for the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

As Western military aid poured into the occupied country, the Russian leader and his foreign minister have portrayed the war as a de facto war between Russia and not just Ukraine, but NATO. Ukraine’s allies have stressed that they want to avoid becoming direct combatants in the war, while equipping Ukraine to defend itself and retake territory seized by Russia.

CIA Director William Burns said on Sunday that the real issue behind the invasion is Putin’s loss of control over Ukraine and the country’s emergence as an independent, democratic state aligned with the West.

He saw that as a direct threat to his ambitions that fundamentally cut his view as a Russian leader, and I think that’s the background to the terrible aggression that he launched, Burns said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

New START is the last remaining arms control agreement between Moscow and Washington. In suspending his country’s participation, Putin said Russia cannot accept US inspections of its nuclear sites, while Washington and its NATO allies seek Russia’s defeat in Ukraine. The Russian president stressed that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact, and the Russian Foreign Ministry said the country would respect the treaty’s limits on nuclear weapons and continue to notify the US of ballistic missile test launches.

In an interview with Russian television, Putin did not elaborate on how he would consider the nuclear arsenals of NATO countries beyond those of the United States, but indicated that he was open to discussing the topic from the center of the field.

Putin also used the interview to claim that the West wants to break up Russia, a notion he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine. They have one goal: to break up the former Soviet Union and its constituent part, the Russian Federation, Putin said.

Appealing to the nationalist sentiments of his citizens, Putin predicted that if the West succeeds in destroying Russia and establishing control, Russians may not survive as a distinct ethnic group.

There will be Muscovites, some people from the Urals, and so on, he said of the possible fragmentation of Russia into regional groupings. The West could only partially accept Russia into the so-called family of civilized nations, dividing the country into separate pieces, he theorized.

Claiming threats to Russian survival is a favorite topic of Putin’s, and Tatiana Stanovaya, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, noted in a recent interview with The Associated Press that for him, it’s all about defense. and he believes that the Russian world has been attacked by the West and Ukrainians are part of this Russian world.

Claiming that the West, not Russia, provoked the war in Ukraine is also a favorite Putin theme that many Russians agree with, said Fiona Hill, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution who served in the past three US presidential administrations.

They feel that this is their fight to defend their territory again, as it has been since ancient times, since the Mongol invasion to deal with the invaders when they are the ones doing the invading, Hill said in a Last AP. interview.

She added that Putin’s frequent references to nuclear weapons fit a pattern of threatening the world at any nuclear border because he knows it is the ultimate psychological weapon. Nuclear weapons are quite effective politically.

US President Joe Biden disputed some of Putin’s claims in a speech in Poland’s capital, Warsaw, on Tuesday.

The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today,” Biden said. “And millions of Russian citizens who just want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”