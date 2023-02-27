SpaceX, NASA to launch crew of international astronauts to space station





SpaceX and NASA are preparing to launch a new crew to the International Space Station, continuing a public-private effort to keep the orbital laboratory fully staffed and return astronaut launches to American soil. This mission will include crew members from around the world, two NASA astronauts, a Russian cosmonaut and an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule are expected to lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Crew Dragon, the vehicle carrying the astronauts, will detach from the rocket after liftoff and spend about a day maneuvering in orbit before docking with the ISS. The capsule is scheduled to dock with the space station at 2:38 a.m. ET Tuesday.

This mission will mark the seventh astronaut flight that SpaceX has conducted on behalf of NASA since 2020.

The Crew-6 team on board will include NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, a veteran of three space shuttle missions, and first-time flyer Warren Hoburg, as well as Sultan Alneyadi, who will be the second astronaut from the Emirates United Arab Emirates to ever travel into space. , and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Once Bowen, Hoburg, Fedyaev and Alneyadi are aboard the ISS, they will work to take over operations from the SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts who arrived at the space station in October 2022.

They are expected to spend up to six months aboard the orbital laboratory, conducting science experiments and maintaining the two-decade-old station.

The mission comes as Crew-5 astronauts currently on the ISS are facing a unique transportation issue. In December, a Russian Soyuz spacecraft that was used to transport two NASA cosmonauts and an astronaut to the space station developed a coolant leak. After the capsule was deemed unsafe for the return of astronauts, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, launched a replacement vehicle on February 23. It arrived at the ISS on Saturday.

Russian cosmonaut Fedyaev joined the Crew-6 team as part of a ride-sharing agreement signed last year between NASA and Roscosmos. The agreement aims to ensure continued access to the ISS for both Roscosmos and NASA: If SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule or the Russian Soyuz spacecraft used to transport people there experience difficulties and are taken out of service, the other can afford to take over. astronauts from both. countries in orbit.

This will mark Fedyaev’s first space mission.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions fueled by the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, Russia remains the United States’ primary partner on the ISS. NASA has repeatedly said the conflict has had no impact on cooperation between the countries’ space agencies.

Space cooperation has a very long history and we are setting an example of how people should live on Earth, Fedyaev said during a press conference on January 24.

Bowen, the 59-year-old NASA astronaut who will serve as Crew-6 mission commander, also weighed in.

I’ve been working and training with cosmonauts for over 20 years now, and it’s always been amazing, he said during the briefing. Once you get to space, it only has one crew, one vehicle, and we all have the same goal.

Bowen grew up in Cohasset, Massachusetts, and studied engineering, receiving a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the United States Naval Academy in 1986 and a master’s degree in ocean engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Woods Oceanographic Institution Joint Program Hole in 1993.

He also completed military submarine training and served in the Navy before being selected for NASA’s astronaut corps in 2000, becoming the first submarine officer to be selected by the space agency.

He previously completed three missions between 2008 and 2011, during NASA’s Space Shuttle Program, logging a total of more than 47 days in space.

I just hope my body retains the memory of 12 years ago so I can enjoy it, Bowen said of the Crew-6 launch.

Hoburg, who is serving as the pilot for this mission, is a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who completed a doctorate in electrical engineering and computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, before becoming an assistant professor of aeronautics and astronautics at MIT . He joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2017.

We would live in space for six months. I think six months ago and I think OK, that’s a long time, Hoburg told reporters of his expectations for the trip.

But, Hoburg added, I’m looking forward to that first glimpse from the dome, referring to the well-known area on the ISS that contains a large window that provides panoramic views of Earth.

Alneyadi, who served as a back-up in 2019 for Hazza Al Mansouri, the first UAE astronaut to travel into orbit, is now slated to become the first UAE astronaut to complete a long-term stay in space.

At a news conference in January, Alneyadi said he planned to bring Middle Eastern food to share with his crewmates while in space. A trained Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, Hell is also packing in a kimono, the traditional martial arts uniform.

It is hard to believe that this is really happening, Alneyadi said in one press conference after I arrived at the Kennedy Space Center on February 21st. I can’t ask for more from a team. I think we are ready physically, mentally and technically.

During their stay in space, Crew-6 astronauts will oversee more than 200 science-oriented projects, including research into how certain substances burn in the microgravity environment and the investigation microbial samples to be collected from the outside of the ISS.

They will host two other key missions that will stop by the ISS during their stay. The first is the Boeing Crew Flight Test, which will mark the first astronaut mission under a Boeing-NASA partnership. Scheduled for April, the flight will carry NASA astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams to the space station, marking the final phase of a test and demonstration program Boeing must conduct to certify its Starliner spacecraft for missions. astronaut routine.

Then, in May, a group of four astronauts will arrive on a mission called AX-2, a privately funded sightseeing mission to the space station. That mission, which will be carried out by a special SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, will include former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, now a private astronaut with the Texas-based space tourism company Axiom, which brokered and organized the mission.

It will also include three paying customerssimilar to the AX-1 mission that visited the ISS last year.

Both the Boeing CFT and AX-2 missions will be major milestones, Bowen said in January.

It’s another paradigm shift, he said. Those two big events in spaceflight that happen while we’re growing up, on top of all the other work we have to do, I don’t think they’d be able to fully absorb it.