The US warns China that helping Russia in the war in Ukraine would “alienate” it from the world

President Joe Biden’s top national security adviser said Sunday that the White House had yet to see China give Russia lethal aid in its war against Ukraine, and warned Beijing that doing so would be against its interests. his.

We have yet to see China provide military equipment to Russia for purposes of fighting the war in Ukraine. We haven’t seen it yet, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on NBC News Meet the Press.

They kept looking. Well, stay tuned, as President Biden said, but so far, we haven’t seen that, Sullivan said.

I don’t think it’s in China’s interest to do that, Sullivan added.

It was reported that the US believed that China was considering sending artillery and ammunition to Russia.

I think that would alienate them from a number of countries in the world, including our European allies, and put them at the center of responsibility for the kinds of war crimes and bombings of civilians and atrocities that the Russians are committing. in Ukraine, Sullivan said, adding that their weapons will actually be used to slaughter people in Ukraine.

“But this is a decision that Beijing will have to make for itself,” he said.

Sullivan said the United States would remain “vigilant” in monitoring developments and that communicating the potential consequences to Beijing for providing such assistance to Russia is best done directly with Chinese counterparts privately.

NBC News reported that intelligence suggests China is considering sending artillery and ammunition to Russia, according to three current US officials, a Western official and a former US official briefed on the intelligence. Officials would not say what specific evidence they have to support their claims.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to an earlier request for comment on the intelligence.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report details of what the US believes Beijing is considering.

In an exclusive NBC News report this month, four US officials familiar with the matter said the administration is concerned that Beijing is considering sending lethal aid. Asked by Bloomberg about reports of possible lethal aid to Russia, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “We will never accept US criticism, even coercion and pressure on China-Russia relations.” .

After the US shot down a suspected spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean on February 4, China rejected Washington’s request for a secure phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his counterpart, Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe, the Pentagon said.

A Chinese fighter jet flew within 500 feet of a US Navy jet over the South China Sea last week. American officials said that such meetings have become more frequent as Beijing and Washington step up their efforts to exert influence in the Pacific.

The incidents have contributed to escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

Sullivan stressed the importance of establishing adequate military communications between the countries on Sunday.

We have repeatedly said that we must have military communication channels to avoid escalation, to avoid surprise, to avoid mistakes, and it is unfortunate that the Chinese defense ministry has refused to accept calls from the US defense secretary. This is for China, Sullivan said.

It’s not like all lines of communication have been cut or closed, Sullivan added, noting that Secretary of State Antony Blinkens met in Munich this month with a senior Chinese diplomat. “Rather, that we don’t have the military-to-military exchanges that we think are necessary to ensure stability.”

Sullivan also addressed why the White House has rejected calls from lawmakers from both major parties to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, saying such an opportunity was for another phase of the war.

The F-16 issue is really a question for another day, for another phase, he said. This phase is about ground fighting and the ability to have the means in the hands of the Ukrainians to take back the territory that the Russians are occupying.