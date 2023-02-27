International students shocked after hate speech incident on Sydney bus





A white man who cursed and shouted racial slurs at black people on a bus last month has been stopped by Cape Breton Transit. Transit officials were able to identify the man using security video after the incident. Anklesh Swaroop was one of the international students on the bus, which was heading to Sydney River. He is a 26-year-old from New Delhi studying supply chain management at Cape Breton University in Sydney, NSH said the incident made him feel unsafe. “This guy just started raving and yelling into the phone that he was the only white guy on the bus and then if it continues, he’s going to blow it up,” Swaroop told the CBC in an interview. “And he just started yelling and screaming that you’re all cockroaches, you don’t belong here, you need to go back to your place.” Swaroop said that when he looked at the man again, “He looked quite hostile, like he might get up and hit someone.” Swaroop reported what happened to the police, but said he heard nothing back. Police told the CBC it had not been reported. “I was very sad[it]like us international students, we come here to study and work and then we get all kinds of hate speech from people,” he said. Anklesh Swaroop is an international student at Cape Breton University. He and a group of friends told the CBC that a hate speech incident on a bus in North Sydney made them feel unsafe. (Submitted by Anklesh Swaroop) Cape Breton Transit asked Swaroop to help identify the man using CCTV footage and learned this was not the first time this had happened. “So not only did that happen, but this guy was also on another bus, the Sydney Mines bus, and he did the same thing,” Swaroop said. A Cape Breton Transit supervisor told Swaroopto to call him directly if something like this happens again. Christina Lamey speaks for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, which runs community buses. “That person’s language, choice of words and everything they said and did was in no way in the character of this community or should reflect at all on the people of the region because that would be very inaccurate,” Lamey said in one. interview. The ban is indefinite, according to Lamey, and drivers are expected to deny the man entry to their buses. “There are very strong code of conduct policies around our transit system. How people behave on the bus is definitely something we take very seriously,” she said.

