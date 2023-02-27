International
Bird flu re-emerges in Cambodia, the UN health agency warns
These are the first cases of bird flu, known as H5N1, reported in Cambodia since a widespread outbreak in 2014World Health Organization (WHO) said. The infection, which mainly affects animals, has a 50 percent mortality rate in humans.
of The global H5N1 situation is worrying Given the widespread spread of the virus in birds worldwide, said Sylvie Briand, Director of Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention at the UN health agency. We are in close communication with the Cambodian authorities to understand more about the outbreak.
Other cases are expected
As the virus continues to be detected in bird populations, other human cases can be expected, Who said that. Almost all H5N1 cases of infection in humans have been associated with close contact with live or dead infected birds or contaminated environments.
The WHO takes the risk from this virus seriously and called for increased vigilance in all countries, she said.
from 2003 until February 25 2023a total of 873 human cases of H5N1 and 458 deaths have been reported globally in 21 countries.
However, based on current informationWHO advises against applying any travel or trade restrictions. To date, evidence shows that the virus it does not easily infect humans AND person-to-person transmission appears to be uncommon.
Investigations started
In Cambodia, a joint animal and human health investigation it is already under development in Prey Veng province, where the case was reported. It aims to identify the source and mode of transmission.
Meanwhile, a high-level government response is working to contain any further spread of the virus, and a explosion investigation is aimed at determining the exposure of the two reported cases to the virus, WHO said.
Cambodian health The authorities notified the WHO on Thursday of the first case and death. A young girl contracted bird flu and died on Wednesday. from On Friday, they had reported the second casenoting that one of the girls’ family members had tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic.
Global feedback system
Through its Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, the UN health agency monitors the evolution of the virus AND conducts risk assessments. For pandemic preparedness purposes, WHO may also recommend the development of new candidate vaccine viruses.
Agency underlined the importance of global surveillance to detect and monitor virological, epidemiological and clinical changes associated with emerging or circulating viruses that may affect human or animal health.
Currently, it exists no vaccine widely available to protect against bird flu in humans. WHO recommends that all people involved in working with poultry or poultry should get a seasonal flu vaccine to reduce potential risks.
Past eruptions
Almost a decade ago, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) had issued an emergency warning of an outbreak in Southeast Asia of a strain of bird flu called H5N6.
In 2015, FAO again raised the alarm about a dangerous outbreak of the highly virulent virus H5N1 strainwhich had spread to five West African countries within six months. The agency had appealed for $20 million emergency funds to stop it in its tracks before it touched people.
At the time, the FAO had said that the H5N1 strain had caused the death of tens of millions of birds AND loss of tens of billions of dollars.
Since then, the agency has worked to improve veterinary systems and the capabilities of local laboratories. By 2018, FAO HAD trained 4700 veterinarians, that worked to protect farm animals against deadly viruses in 25 countries across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
In Cambodia, a 2003 H5N1 outbreak for the first time he had touched the wild birds. Since then, and until 2014, human cases due to bird-to-human transmission have been sporadically reported in the country.
Since February 25, Cambodia has reported a total of 58 cases human infections with the H5N1 virus have been reported since 2003including 38 deaths.
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2023/02/1133922
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
