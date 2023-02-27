Torbay Council awarded £250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to support grassroots heritage projects.





We have received a grant of 250,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund to set up a Torbay local heritage small grants scheme. Powered by money raised by National Lottery players, with £12,500 of additional funding from us, Torbay’s local heritage small grants scheme will support grassroots heritage projects. For example, these could be a proposal from a group of young people who want to buy equipment to make a film about local heritage; or a group of volunteers wanting to run a series of talks exploring Torbay’s hidden histories. Maybe a local museum wants to do a special exhibit on untold stories; or a society wants to create a new trail that encourages residents and visitors to see the Bay’s historic environment in a different light. The aim of the new scheme is to enable more people to get involved in Torbay’s heritage and celebrate our designation as a UNESCO Global Geopark. The successful bid was supported by Torbay Culture’s board. Torbay Culture’s main mission is to advocate for culture and heritage strategies and strengthen partnerships with organizations such as the Heritage Fund. The local heritage small grants scheme is an important part of the Torbay Heritage Strategy, which sets out how we look after our outstanding historic assets and how we can maximize the potential for heritage to deliver social, cultural and economic benefits to all parts of the Gulf. . The capital works taking place at key cultural buildings, including Torre Abbey and Paignton Picture House, and the Developing a Resilient Future for Oldway project, which also benefits from National Lottery Heritage funding, are demonstrating nationally the importance of Torbays growing heritage offering. Growing and increasing awareness of Torbay’s culture and heritage underpins several key documents, including the Torbay History, Culture Strategy, Torbay Heritage Strategy and Local Plan, all of which have been developed with community input. Cllr Mike Morey, Cabinet Member for Infrastructure, Environment and Culture for Torbay Council, said; Torbay has a fascinating and significant heritage. Heritage is not just about looking back, preserving and preserving, it is about the people and places of today. This funding will allow us to offer more people the chance to experience, learn and celebrate what makes Torbay great. Jacob Brandon, Chairman of Torbay Culture said; This much appreciated investment by Heritage Fun is an important part of the collaborative approach Torbay Culture and partners have worked hard to develop in recent years. Working with Torbay Council, we look forward to establishing the small grants scheme to increase access to heritage in the local area and to raise awareness of our UNESCO Global Geopark designation. Stuart McLeod, Director England London & South at the National Lottery Heritage Fund said; Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why we are proud to support Torbay Council with their local heritage small grants scheme. Thanks to National Lottery players, the scheme will strengthen the community by helping local people to better understand their heritage and history and help others discover their own. We were lucky to have a fascinating heritage on our doorstep and we know it’s a great way to bring people together and create a sense of pride in country, which in turn can have wider economic benefits. The scheme will officially launch and open for funding applications in the summer of 2023 and will continue until 2024/25. Share this page:

