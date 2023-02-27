Horizon Health hopes the new UNB program will improve nurse retention





Horizon Health officials hope the new certificate program in nursing leadership and management will show nurses there is a future for them in the province. Brenda Kinney, vice president and chief nursing officer at Horizon Health, said the network has secured 40 spots in the program offered by the University of New Brunswick in Saint John. She said she hopes the program will help with the ongoing fight to retain nurses in the profession and the province. “Continuing education opportunities, professional development is a really key retention strategy,” Kinney said. “We’re working really hard on the recruitment front to help address our nursing shortage. But we also need to work just as hard on the retention side.” Training now with the future in mind The Certificate in Nursing Leadership and Management is an online, part-time program at UNB for individuals working in acute, long-term, or community care. The program, according to UNB’s website, was created with charge nurses, nurse managers, unit leaders and other health care management roles in mind. Kinney hopes that training nurses in this program will mean having staff ready to take on leadership positions as the ‘workforce continues to age.’ (Submitted by Horizon Health Network) Kinney said there aren’t many gaps in nursing leadership or management at Horizon at that time, but they hope that training nurses in this program means having staff ready and able to take over as “the workforce continues to getting old”. “We will have traffic in that area as well,” Kinney said. “We really want to make sure we are providing our future leaders with the competencies and skills they will need to be truly successful in the nursing leadership roles of the future.” She said she had no concerns about the program taking nurses off the floor and away from bedside work. The nursing career path, Kinney said, is one that offers a variety of opportunities. So she said if people in the field are interested in leadership, moving them into that area will be a “natural progression” as positions become available. A group of about 25 to 27 Horizon nurses will begin the program in May. The duration of the course is five terms with one course per session. Demand among Horizon staff Kinney said nurses will be able to still work while taking the program because of the workload of one course per term. She said many nurses have already completed advanced education while working full-time. She said Horizon’s initial call for people to submit names for the program garnered about 50 applications. “Right now, we have more people than we actually have room for,” Kinney said, adding that the response surprised him. “So we will certainly be looking to see if we can secure some additional seats.”

