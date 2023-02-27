International
IRC calls on international community not to leave Yemen behind as leaders gather to pledge conference
Aden, Yemen, February 27, 2023 As world leaders gather in Geneva, Switzerland, for a promising high-level event on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) is calling on donors, leaders and participants to refocus diplomatic efforts to end it violence and to fund the humanitarian response targeting 17.3 million people in Yemen, which still remains one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. Since 2020, humanitarian appeals for Yemen have seen shortfalls of more than $2 billion at each pledging conference.
March marks the ninth year of conflict and economic turmoil in Yemen, now compounded by the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine. The growing trend of insufficient humanitarian funding is having a depressing impact on the people of Yemen who continue to live with the daily reality of the failure to secure a political solution to the war..
Jared Rowell, IRC Country Director in Yemen, said,
A six-month UN-brokered deal between April and October 2022 brought hope to millions of Yemenis. It resulted in reduced fighting, civilian casualties and conflict-related displacement. While the military conflict has not intensified since the official cease-fire ended, it is important to consider what has and has not changed during 2022.
Only 52 percent of the humanitarian response was funded last year, representing a $2 billion shortfall. A year ago the figure was slightly higher at 61 percent — a shortfall of $1.49 billion. This trend of reducing donor contributions and increasing funding gaps is woefully inadequate in a context where two-thirds of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance. Without a significant increase in donor efforts to fund this year’s $4.3 billion appeal, humanitarian actors will not be able to reach all those in need.
Adequate funding of the response plan is a critical element of the efforts needed to break the cycle of crisis by ensuring that Yemenis continue to have access to basic public services such as health and invest in recovering livelihoods and incomes.
Ultimately, ending the conflict is the only way to end this humanitarian catastrophe. The temporary ceasefire showed the potential to reduce civilian suffering. All efforts should be focused on securing a formal commitment from the warring parties to end the violence and establish a political solution. These efforts are vital to saving lives and demonstrating a commitment to peace.
The country remains in the first five countries most at risk from worsening humanitarian crisesIRC 2023 Watchlistwith over two-thirds of the population (21.6 million people) in need of humanitarian assistance.
Yemen is experiencing a deepening economic crisis, pushing up the prices of food and basic goods and services, which are becoming increasingly beyond the reach of many people, and without sustainable sources of income, more families are dependent on humanitarian aid for survivors. LMore than half of the health facilities are currently reported to be functioning, with about 11 percent fully or partially damaged due to the conflict.
IRC has been working in Yemen since 2012 and rapidly scaled up our program in 2015 to address greater humanitarian needs caused by the conflict, is one of the largest non-governmental health actors in the country, providing emergency life-saving assistance, clean water, education, protection of women. and medical care for millions of people in Yemen affected by violent conflict
You can readjoint letter signed by IRC and 52 other NGOs here.
