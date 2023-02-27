UN Conference on Disarmament 27 February 2023: Statement by the Minister for Europe

Each member state of this Conference has the responsibility to work towards a more peaceful and stable world, through disarmament. For the vast majority represented here, this is indeed our common objective.

But all too often, we see some states doing the opposite.

It has been more than a year since Russia launched its illegal occupation of Ukraine.

It is an unprovoked, premeditated and barbaric attack against a sovereign democratic state.

And a scandalous violation of international law and the UN Charter.

We continue to see mounting evidence of horrific acts committed by Russian forces against civilians.

The UK and our allies will continue to support the Ukrainian government in the face of this attack on their existence.

Russia’s announcement last week that it has suspended participation in the New START treaty further demonstrates its willingness to undermine strategic stability.

We continue to call on Russia to immediately return to full compliance with the Treaty and engage constructively with the US on this issue.

We will continue to explore every diplomatic avenue to uphold international law and strengthen our collective disarmament architecture.

In addition to major nuclear-armed states willing to flout international norms of behavior, we collectively face a number of challenges.

We face ongoing proliferation concerns regarding the activities of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Iran.

We are concerned with the DPRK’s continued escalation of its nuclear and ballistic missile programs. We condemn these tests which are in clear violation of United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

We face Assad’s willingness to use chemical weapons.

And the new threats that come from new and disruptive technologies.

To overcome these, we must refresh our thinking and redouble our commitment to build on the foundations of our shared disarmament and non-proliferation institutions.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty – or NPT – remains the cornerstone of international nuclear security. And the only pragmatic path to a world without nuclear weapons in our current security environment.

The UK remains strongly committed to the NPT and meeting our obligations under all three pillars of the Treaty.

We remain committed to the long-term goal of a world without nuclear weapons.

And I firmly believe that the best way to achieve this is through gradual multilateral disarmament, negotiated within the framework of the NPT, including this Conference.

Together we have the ability to create a safer and more stable world where countries with nuclear weapons feel able to get rid of them.

However, the deteriorating security environment means that we must remain realistic about what can be achieved in the short term.

The UK is focused on preparing the ground for what can be pragmatically achieved during the next NPT review cycle and beyond.

We are working with other states on the challenges of verification and irreversibility, which will need to be addressed as part of final disarmament.

We will continue to play a leading role in transparency, within the limits set by our nonproliferation obligations and our overarching national security concerns.

We will continue to develop concrete initiatives to reduce the risk of the use of nuclear weapons.

And we will continue to press for the entry into force of the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.

And the start of negotiations, at this Conference, for a Fissile Material Cutoff Treaty, the next logical step on the road to a world without nuclear weapons.

Mr. President,

We only have to look at President Putin’s attack against Ukraine

and the Assads over his people

and the lives destroyed by the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons around the world

understand that the use of conventional and chemical weapons remains a current, real and urgent threat.

The diversion and misuse of conventional weapons – especially small arms and light weapons – costs hundreds of thousands of lives every year

destroys security and sustainable development

and fuels conflict, crime and terrorism.

Effective control of conventional arms and ammunition must therefore be a goal that unites us all.

The UK was proud to sign the policy statement on explosive weapons in residential areas in Dublin in November. I warmly congratulate the Government of Ireland for its leadership in this endeavour. As Putin’s missiles fell on Ukrainian homes and civilian infrastructure, the Declaration is a strong commitment to strengthening the protection of civilians in urban warfare under International Humanitarian Law.

The UK will continue to play a leading role in addressing the scourge of landmines, cluster munitions and other explosive remnants of war, including as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

We also need to work harder together to counter IEDs and prevent non-state actors and violent extremists from obtaining the components to make them.

The UK condemns Syria’s use of chemical weapons in Douma and numerous other attacks.

It is time for the disarmament community to move from harsh punishment to severe consequences for those who use them.

The UK will continue to work towards a world free of chemical and biological weapons and we call on all countries to play a constructive role in this process.

As the Biological Weapons Convention approaches its 50th year in force, the UK will seek to make the most of the process we all agreed at last years Review Conference to strengthen our implementation of this Convention . It represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to meet the emerging threats from biological weapons in the 21st century. We must seize it and give the Convention the scientific and technical advice it needs, and explore ways in which new technologies can help ensure that its obligations are met.

Mr. President,

Just as the threats we face in the nuclear, biological, chemical and conventional fields have evolved, so has outer space.

We are pleased to see progress in the Open Working Group on reducing threats in space through norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour.

All of our societies and economies rely on a collaborative approach to the use of space technologies.

So we encourage all states to engage constructively and work towards a consensus report, which can inform next steps at the UN General Assembly.

This Conference also has a vital role to play in negotiating agreements to prevent an arms race in outer space, whether legally binding or otherwise.

To conclude, Mr. President.

The UK is determined to play a full role in advancing the international disarmament agenda.

And we are grateful for the cooperation of all partners who approach these sensitive issues constructively and with integrity.

Let me emphasize that many of these partners are not members of this Conference, and the Russian delegation prevents them from taking their rightful places as observers. We deplore this obstacle and call for all UN member states to be allowed to participate in the work of this Conference, as has long been our practice.

The challenges facing our collective work are monumental.

We must have a constructive and open-minded approach to finding new solutions to old problems.

But we must also stick to the frameworks and agreements we have built with so much effort.

And hold all states accountable for agreed norms and standards, and for the commitments they have made.

Thank you.