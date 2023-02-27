Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen





Today, I am announcing our contribution of more than $444 million, illustrating the continued generosity of the people of the United States to the people of Yemen. As one of the largest donors, this brings our total to the humanitarian response in Yemen to over $5.4 billion since the beginning of the conflict. The United States’ commitment to alleviating the suffering of millions of people in the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains steadfast. Our additional humanitarian aid through US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) will enable our partners on the ground to deliver life-saving aid to Yemen’s most vulnerable people. To date, our support, combined with the ongoing benefits and relative calm created by the UN-brokered ceasefire, has enabled 2.2 million Yemenis to avoid experiencing acute food insecurity and tens of thousands of others to avoid slipping into food-level conditions. hunger. While today’s promises are important, much more is needed. We call on all donors to give generously to help raise the $4.3 billion the UN will seek to provide humanitarian aid to Yemenis. Two-thirds of Yemen’s population of 21.6 million children, women and men are in need of vital assistance. Last year, funding gaps forced the UN to scale back or cut more than half of its life-saving programs, including emergency food aid. This means severe hunger or life-threatening hunger for more than two million children facing deadly malnutrition. Humanitarian aid should also be complemented with economic and development support. More than eight years of conflict have pushed Yemen’s economy and institutions to the brink. Families have been left unable to buy basic goods, provide for their children or access health care. The United States continues our efforts to help stabilize Yemen’s economy and restore basic services and livelihoods. Despite dire humanitarian conditions, there is a glimmer of hope as Yemen is experiencing its best chance for peace in years. Building on the momentum of the UN-brokered ceasefire, the parties now have the chance to end this war. The international community must do all we can to help, including strongly supporting Yemen’s humanitarian response to build further positive momentum and ensure Yemenis see the tangible benefits that peace can bring. For the latest updates on US humanitarian assistance in Yemen, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/yemen.

