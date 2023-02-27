Genomic research reveals new variant of Strep A in Australia

Cases of scarlet fever are increasing around the globe, with some countries in Europe also reporting an increase in severe invasive Strep A infections. With a similar trend observed in Australia a team of researchers is staying ahead of the curve by performing genomic surveillance of the bacterium to track its spread.

Scarlet fever is caused by Group A Streptococcus (Strep A), a bacterial pathogen commonly found in the throat and skin. While strep A can cause common infections like sore throat, scarlet fever, and impetigo, in some rare cases, the bacteria can also lead to serious, life-threatening infections known as invasive group A. Streptococcus diseases (iGAS), such as sepsis or toxic shock syndrome.

The rise in UK cases has been linked to a new strain of Strep A bacteria called M1uk, which quickly diverged from the original strain. For the first time and thanks to genomic surveillance, scientists have discovered that the same variant is now circulating in Australia.

In the study published in Nature Communicationsresearchers from the Peter Doherty Institute for Immunity and Infection (Doherty Institute) and the Universoty of Queensland Institute for Molecular Biosciences reported the discovery of this particular type of Strep A M1uk in Australia and discovered what makes this variant significantly different from the original bacterium.

Previous studies showed that the new M1uk variant displays an enhanced expression of a special virulence toxin that subverts the immune system. How this change happened and what its genetic features were remained a mystery until this team of Australian scientists discovered its secret.

Dr Mark Davies of the University of Melbourne is a Senior Lecturer in Bacteriology and Laboratory Head in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Doherty Institute and co-author of this study.

“Through genomic surveillance, we were able to detect the presence and unappreciated expansion of this new variant of Strep A within Queensland and Victorian public health settings.”

“We undertook extensive laboratory analysis with our colleagues at the University of Queensland to characterize the mechanism by which this toxin is up-regulated and to understand how the insect is changing,” Dr Davies said.

“So, through a process of elimination we identified that the enhanced expression of the toxin was associated with a single mutation in a bacterial gene near the toxin. This mutation results in ineffective termination of gene transcription, leading to high levels of the neighboring toxin gene.”

Professor Mark Walker from the University of Queensland said that while understanding the mechanism of how this new variant regulates this toxin is a step forward, we are still characterizing why we are seeing an increase in cases.

“We need to monitor this variant to find out if it is directly related to the clinical increase in cases or not. To do this, we need to have extended genomic surveillance for this new M1uk variant,” said Professor Walker.

“Together with Dr Davies and his team and our other clinical and public health collaborators in Queensland and Victoria, we are continuing to provide genomic surveillance of Strep A. We have undertaken sentinel surveillance for disease-causing strains of Strep A since 2012. Now that iGAS has become nationally notifiable, we will be able to monitor its spread in Australia.”

“Our research shows a new pattern of toxin expression and warrants enhanced international surveillance,” added Dr Davies.

This work is the result of extensive collaboration across Victoria and Queensland involving research laboratories and public health clinical laboratories.

Professor Ben Howden, Director of the Public Health Laboratory of the Diagnostic Microbiology Unit at the Doherty Institute, noted that this project highlights the value of using genomic data to improve infectious disease surveillance.

“As we use genomics more routinely in public health microbiology, it will improve our ability to detect and respond to emerging threats like this variant of strep A. We are currently integrating iGAS into a national surveillance program genomics, called AusPathoGen, a government-funded initiative supporting genomic surveillance of notifiable pathogens, which will accelerate our ability to detect problem variants,” Professor Howden said.

The partnership between the Doherty Institute and University of Queensland researchers has recently been recognized with a philanthropic grant from the Leducq Foundation to support the development of an mRNA vaccine to reduce Strep A infections worldwide.