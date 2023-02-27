



President, I thank SRSG Bathily for his briefing, extensive consultations on the situation in Libya and for presenting his plan for the political process. I welcome his commitment to reinvigorate the political process to provide elections for Libya and its people. In order to hold parliamentary and presidential elections, Libyan rulers must compromise and agree on the conditions for elections. Potential spoilers must also be brought to an agreement, to guarantee respect for the election results. The United Kingdom thanks Egypt for their efforts to support discussions between the House of Representatives and the High Council of State. Now is the time to build on those efforts and expand political negotiations to deliver sustainable progress towards elections. The elections will not mean the end of the political process. The basis for long-term stability must also be laid, including the finalization of a constitution, facilitated by an elected government, and a continuous cycle of future elections that respect the length of the mandate. President, political developments must also be supported by effective security and economic tracks. Transparent and accountable economic processes and public institutions are required that serve the entire Libyan people through the fair distribution of resources, as well as the provision and investment in public services. I call on all Libyan parties to implement these elements of good governance. As co-chair of the Libya Security Working Group, the UK will continue to support efforts to work together and eventually unite Libya’s armies into a state army that is accountable to an elected government and capable of dealing with comprehensively address Libya’s security challenges. Libya must also see the full implementation of the October 2020 ceasefire and the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries as soon as possible. President, this is an important moment in Libya. We have a clear opportunity to advance long-term stability and meet the country’s expectations. I call on all Libyans, UNSMIL and the Council to understand it. Through inclusive dialogue and compromise, Libyan actors have an opportunity to finally deliver the security and prosperity that the Libyan people deserve.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/libyan-power-holders-must-compromise-and-agree-the-conditions-for-elections-uk-statement-in-the-security-council

