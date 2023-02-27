Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s speech at the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council

I couldn’t stop it. I couldn’t hide the children, I couldn’t take them anywhere else.

This is what Volodymyr Sahajdak told journalists. He runs a children’s home on the outskirts of Kherson. But on March 3 last year, Russian troops entered his city.

They took 15 children, the youngest was 9 years old.

The 15 are among the countless Ukrainian children Russia is said to have abducted during its war of aggression against Ukraine.

What could be more disgusting than taking children away from their homes, away from their friends, their loved ones? Children who need adults to take care of them so they don’t ruin their lives.

We will not rest until every child is home. Because children’s rights are human rights. And human rights are universal.

A life is a life, regardless of origin, race, gender, sexual orientation or belief. That is why we will speak out in this Council whenever human rights are violated whether in the East, West, North or South.

I couldn’t stop it, these words of Volodymyr Sahajdak hurt me.

Because the bitter truth is: There is no quick and easy way to end or prevent these or other crimes. But that doesn’t mean we have to give up or give up. In opposite.

What we need to do, as international partners, is to talk about the victims. Each of them has a name. Just like each of the 15 children from Kherson has a name and a life.

We must speak their names and defend their rights. And we must call out the perpetrators.

That is why it is essential that this Council extends the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry and empowers it to investigate case by case cases of children abducted from Ukraine. Because impunity obstructs justice.

It hurts to see that our power to protect victims is limited. We can also see these limitations very clearly in relation to the situation in Iran.

But we have not raised our hands in resignation. In November, this Council voted in favor of establishing a Fact-Finding Mission to document human rights violations in Iran, the brutal suppression of protesters, the deaths of hundreds of women, men and children.

I met so many brave human rights activists who told me after the vote: This gives us hope that the world has not forgotten us.

I can assure you in Iran: We will not forget you. We are with you every day.

We call on the authorities in Iran to grant the Fact-Finding Mission access to the country, to stop the violent suppression of peaceful protests, and to refrain from imposing and carrying out the death penalty.

No one in the 21st century should be able to violate human rights without facing consequences. And I am glad that today the High Commissioner has specifically pointed out the need to promote women’s rights. Because women’s rights are not only human rights. Women’s rights are also an indicator of the state of justice in a society.

This is especially true in Afghanistan, where the Taliban have forced women and girls out of all areas of public life: from universities and high schools, even from parks. These women are surviving. But what kind of life are you living then, being forced to spend every hour, every minute, at home?

What we are witnessing are the most brutal and systematic human rights violations imaginable in Afghanistan regarding women.

And these actions must have consequences. This is why, in the European Union, we pushed for tough sanctions against those in the Taliban regime who are responsible for these flagrant violations of women’s rights.

And we must not forget that these measures add to the difficulties and suffering we are already seeing in Afghanistan. There are 26 million Afghans who need help. But if women are not allowed to work, especially in the humanitarian field, many women and girls are cut off from aid because they are not allowed to receive aid from men outside their families.

So we will make sure that we continue to help all Afghans who need water, who need food, who need medicine. And at the same time, we will not become willing helpers of those who fundamentally violate women’s rights by excluding them from work.

This is why it was so important that we as an international community take a clear and united stance on our international aid programs by making it clear that humanitarian work depends on the women who are part of it. Because otherwise, women and children will not be reached.

We know that our efforts will not change the brutal violations of Afghan women’s rights in a heartbeat.

But it matters. It matters to every woman who is not allowed to go outside, it matters to every child who wants to go to school, to every person who needs water and food.

Ladies and gentleman,

I couldn’t stop it.

Unfortunately, these words of the director of the Kherson orphanage are not only true for children in Ukraine.

They are also true for women in Iran and Afghanistan and for many people around the globe.

But it’s worth a try, to each of them.

Because if you save one life, you save the whole world.

That is what this Council is all about.