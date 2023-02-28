Pope Francis will make an apostolic visit to Hungary in April





Pope Francis will make an Apostolic Journey to the European nation of Hungary from April 28 to 30, marking his 41st trip abroad, where he will follow a busy itinerary in the country’s capital, Budapest.

By Deborah Castellano Lubov In a statement from the Director of the Press Office of the Holy See, Matteo Bruni announced on Monday: “Accepting the invitation of the civil and ecclesiastical authorities, His Holiness Pope Francis will make an apostolic visit to Hungary from April 28 to 30, 2023 , visiting the city of Budapest”. The papal visit will mark Pope Francis’ 41st apostolic trip abroad. During his three-day trip, the Pope will visit refugees and poor people, as well as the children of the Blessed László Batthyány-Strattmann Institute. As is customary, the Holy Father will address the authorities, civil society and the diplomatic corps; young people; bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated persons, seminarians and pastoral workers; and representatives of the academic and cultural world. More than half of Hungarians are Christian, and at least 37 percent of the population identify as Catholic. Since the start of the war in Ukraine, about 1 million Ukrainian citizens have traveled through Hungary as refugees, according to local sources.







In an interview with Vatican News, Cardinal Péter Erd, Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, discusses the “great joy” for Pope Francis’ upcoming Apostolic Journey to the nation from 28 … Proximity to Hungary The Holy Father had made a brief stop in the country’s capital, Budapest, to celebrate the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress on September 12, 2021, en route to Slovakia. Pope Francis had also shown his closeness to the Hungarian faithful during his visit to Romania, when he celebrated mass at the popular Hungarian pilgrimage site of Csíksomlyó (umuleu Ciuc) in Romania’s Transylvania region. Transylvania had once been part of Hungary, but became Romanian territory in 1920. Ethnic Hungarians in Romania number more than one million people. Here is the Pope’s itinerary in the European nation: APOSTOLIC JOURNEY OF HIS HOLYNESS POPE FRANCIS TO HUNGARY

APRIL 28 – 30, 2023 Friday, April 28, 2023

ROME BUDAPEST

08:10 Departure by plane from Rome/Fiumicino International Airport to Budapest

10:00 a.m. Arrival at Budapest International Airport

10:00 a.m. WELCOME OFFICIALS

11:00 CEREMONY WELCOME to Sándor Palace Square

11:30 COURTESY VISIT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC to Sándor Palace

11:55 MEETING WITH THE PRIME MINISTER

12:20 MEETING WITH THE AUTHORITIES, CIVIL SOCIETY AND THE DIPLOMATIC BODY in the former Carmelite Monastery Address of the Holy Father

17:00 MEETING WITH BISHOPS, PRIESTS, DEACONS, SEMINARS AND PASTORAL WORKERS in the co-Cathedral of Saint Stephen Address of the Holy Father. Saturday, April 29, 2023

BUDAPEST

08:45 PRIVATE VISITS TO THE CHILDREN OF THE László BATTHYÁNY-STRATTMANN INSTITUTE

10:15 MEETING WITH THE POOR AND REFUGEES at the Church of Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Word of the Holy Father

16:30 MEETING WITH THE YOUTH at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna Address of the Holy Father

18:00 PRIVATE MEETING WITH MEMBERS OF THE SOCIETY OF JESUS ​​at the Apostolic Nunciature Sunday, April 30, 2023

BUDAPEST ROME

09:30 Holy Mass in Kossuth Square Lajos Homily of the Holy Father

Queen of Heaven

16:00 MEETING WITH THE ACADEMIC AND CULTURAL WORLD at the Faculty of Information Technology and Bionics of the Péter Pázmány Catholic University Speech of the Holy Father

17:30 FAREWELL CEREMONY at Budapest International Airport

18:00 Departure by plane from Budapest International Airport to Rome

19:55 Arrival in Rome/Fiumicino International Airport

