‘Dead Pixels’ Remake Set to Disney+ Hotstar & Sky News – Global Briefs – Deadline





The Dead Pixels remake is set to air on India’s Disney+ Hotstar India’s Disney+ Hotstar has greenlit a remake of the gamer comedy dead pixels, British show produced by Legacy creator Jesse Armstrong, Sam Bain and Phil Clarke’s Various Artists Limited. BBC Studios India and Tamada Media are behind the remake, which will be in Telugu and follows the journey of three young friends whose lives revolve around an online video game, with the ultimate goal of defeating a virtual villain. The Indian version moves from the UK to Hyderabad, depicting the main characters’ obsession with the game and how it interferes with various aspects of their daily lives. Aditya Mandala is the director, Akshay Poolla is the writer and the version stars Niharika Konidela, Harsha Chemudu, Sai Ronak, Akshay Lagusani and Bhavana Sagi. British Dead pixels aired for two seasons on E4 and was picked up in the US by the CW. Created by Jon Brown, it stars people like Star-studded creator Rose Matafeo and the ghostsCharlotte Ritchie. It is one in a long line of Indian adaptations of British shows, including the likes Luther, The Night Manager AND Doctor Foster. Sky News reveals replacement for John Ryley & Ups David Rhodes Former CBS News president David Rhodes has been appointed Executive Chairman of Sky News Group and Jonathan Levy has been promoted to replace outgoing Head of News John Ryley. Reporting to Sky Studios CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Rhodes, who steps down as Group Director of International Business Development, will have overall responsibility for Sky’s news services across EMEA, focusing on developing of a long-term commercial strategy for Sky News UK. and Sky-owned TG24 in Italy. He is a former president of CBS News and previously ran Bloomberg Television in the U.S. Levy, meanwhile, has been promoted to Managing Director and Executive Editor of Sky News UK, effectively replacing outgoing news veteran Ryley, who is leaves after 17 years at the helm. Levy has been in the role of Director of Newsgathering and Operations for Sky since 2011 and was previously Head of Politics, where he helped negotiate Britain’s first televised Prime Ministerial debate. Sky Group CEO Dana Strong said the appointments “will ensure we continue to produce engaging journalism we can all be proud of”. She praised Rhodes’ “wealth of commercial experience, strategic knowledge and digital acumen” and called Levy a “highly experienced news executive with first-rate judgment and a Paramount’s Channel 5 orders the assassination of British aristocracy Doc Channel 5 has commissioned a feature-length documentary on the life and untimely death of the 10th Earl of Shaftesbury. entitled The count, his lover, the attendant and her, the film produced by Spun Gold TV includes the first interview with the woman convicted of aiding and abetting Earl’s murder. It looks at how Earl Anthony Ashley-Cooper met and married escort Jamila M’Barek in 2002 while enjoying a hedonistic lifestyle of drink, drugs and sex on the French Riviera, before disappearing a few years later . Jamila later confessed to the police that her brother had killed Earl in a crime of passion and the body was soon found. The film includes the first interview with Xhamila since her conviction for aiding and abetting a murder. All3Media International has worldwide distribution rights. BBC Studios Re-Ups Zinc Media deal BBC Studios is kicking off its annual Showcase this morning in London and has started by renewing its distribution deal with UK indie group Zinc Media. Set for another three years, the deal extends an existing representative partnership. BBC Studios will have a first look at titles from Zinc’s indie subsidiaries – Red Sauce, Rex, Supercollider and Atomic Television. The commercial arm of the BBC already sells shows from zinc companies. These include Brook Lapping’s Tom Daley: Illegal to be me for the BBC, 9/11: Life Under Attack for ITV and the newly launched dual-partner Afghanistan: The exit for BBC Two.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2023/02/dead-pixels-remake-disney-plus-hotstar-sky-news-john-ryley-promotions-global-briefs-1235272795/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos