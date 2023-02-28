Endowment establishes the Stephen M. Fain Medal | FIU news





Peter Fain remembers it well. Growing up in Kendall, he and his sister were often on campus with their father, Stephen Fain, an original university faculty member hired before FIU opened its doors to students. Over the years, they attended a variety of events, walked the halls of the new building, sat in their father’s classrooms, and got to know the faculty, staff and students. They heard stories of FIU’s beginnings at the old executive airport and witnessed the development of a dynamic public institution. Now, the Fain family has made a gift that will enable their father’s legacy to live on by establishing the Stephen M. Fain Foundation. The fund will fund an annual award to recognize outstanding performance by an FIU faculty member in advancing the university’s mission and encouraging the continued development of outstanding initiatives. Each winner will be presented with the Fain Medal at the Faculty Meeting and will receive $10,000. Additionally, award recipients will have their names displayed on Fain Fellows plaques in the Steven and Dorothea Green and Glenn Hubert Libraries. “My father’s dedication to helping students, faculty and surrounding communities grow and advance aligns perfectly with what the university stands for. We are excited to mark his retirement in a way that perpetuates his beliefs and to thank FIU for the opportunities it has provided him. and our family,” said Peter. “For more than 51 years he was a role model to us and to those who worked alongside him at FIU. His dedication, compassion and loyalty to FIU showed in everything he did on and off the FIU campus.” Fain, who retired last month, joined the faculty in 1971 as an assistant professor in the School of Education. In 2004, he was awarded FIU’s Distinguished Service Medal, and the following year he received a Torch Award from the FIU Alumni Association. He was named professor emeritus in 2006 and is the founding director of the FIU faculty and staff Ignite fundraising campaign, which he continues to serve as a volunteer. “When I came here, I always thought we were going to be a great 21st century university,” Steve said. “This was based on my belief that the faculty would embrace the vision articulated by [founding president] Chuck Perry and play a major role in the development of the University. I am proud and grateful to my children for this gift, and I am delighted that this award will recognize and celebrate the contributions of faculty who play an important role in shaping the University.”

