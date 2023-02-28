Luxaviation’s expanding fleet in the Asia-Pacific





Luxaviation Group is heading into the Australian Avalon 2023 international trade show this week with strong activity across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the Europe-based international operator reported. The air show runs from February 28 to March 5 at Avalon Airport in Victoria. Its APAC fleet has continued to expand in recent months, said Darren McGoldrick, VP APAC for Luxaviation Group. He noted that the company recently added a Dassault Falcon 2000LX to its Australian fleet, as well as a pair of Bombardier Global 6000s, one of which will be available for charter. “Across Asia, our managed fleet is also expanding,” he added. In Malaysia, Luxaviation added a Dassault Falcon 7X and is in the process of adding an 8X. In Singapore, a Hawker Beechcraft 900XP and a Global 6000 have joined the fleet in the past two months. McGoldrick added that Luxaviation has more deliveries in the pipeline for the region. This growth comes as Luxaviation Group bounces back from the pandemic with record charter hours and FBO movements in the APAC region in 2022. “The most pleasing aspect of the recovery has been the number of first-time passengers we have welcomed to fly on our aircraft, many of whom quickly became repeat customers,” McGoldrick said. “Customers are increasingly moving away from airlines as they clearly see the benefits of business aviation, from time savings and privacy to safety and travel flexibility.” Luxaviation Group CEO Patrick Hansen added, “After a successful 2022, Luxaviation Group is optimistic about the year ahead. We look forward to welcoming back business and making the most of the new opportunities, especially as post-pandemic industry recovery accelerates across the region.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2023-02-27/luxaviation-expanding-fleet-asia-pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos