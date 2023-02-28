



In a world of conflict, preventing war and maintaining peace requires a delicate hand. The importance of understanding why conflict arises and crisis management should not be underestimated. To create a more peaceful world, we need to understand how to identify a crisis before it escalates. If they do, how do we prevent them from escalating further? The answer lies in crisis management. What is a crisis? Before considering crisis management, it is useful to briefly understand some of the basic terminology. Let’s start with the word conflict. In simple terms, the United States Institute of Peace (USIP) states that a conflict is present when two or more individuals or groups pursue mutually incompatible goals. They add that a conflict can be resolved either violently, as in a combatant peacefully, as is the case in an election or in a legal process. In international relations, conflict most often arises when two states have politically incompatible goals. For example, these goals can be geographical, economic or ideological. Within a conflict, there are four states: stable peace, unstable peace, crisis and war. It may be helpful to imagine the stages of a conflict as a bell that scales from stable peace to war and then back down (Figure 1). Therefore, a conflict will begin before a crisis and continue for some time after the crisis has ended.

Courtesy of George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies Often, crises are thought of as sudden and unpredictable events. However, as a Tufts University professor Dr. Robert Pfaltzgraff argued in his 2008 paper Crisis management: Looking back and looking forward, such a picture does not represent reality: rather, it is either representative of a failure of imagination or an inability to connect the dots properly. In other words, wherever a conflict can arise, a crisis can follow. What is Crisis Management? Crisis management, sometimes known as conflict management, is the commitment to building peace and stability in crisis regions. This can be achieved through various means and instruments, including crisis prevention and resolution measures. A crisis emerges only when diplomacy fails in peacetime. Once a crisis emerges, crisis management is needed to prevent further escalation into war. What easily muddies the water is the line between crisis and war. Although the word is always present in disputes and conversations about armed conflict, war has only been fully declared a few times since the founding of the United Nations Charter in 1945. For example, although the US has been involved in military conflicts in Korea, Vietnam , Libya, Panama, Iraq, former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, etc., we haven’t officially declared war since WWII. So how does crisis management work? What steps are involved? For example, let’s consider niton Crisis Response System (NCRS), specifically one of its main components: niton Crisis Management Process (NCMP), which considers a crisis in distinct stages and provides a structure for responding to those structures for these stages. The most important components of the crisis management process include: Standardization: countries must share a common set of standards to run multinational operations. This achieves interoperability, the ability of different systems and organizations to work together niton the members.

Logistics: the link between deployed forces and the industrial bases that produce the materials and weapons needed to accomplish the mission. This includes identifying requirements, securing a stockpile and maintaining weapons and personnel alike.

Coordination with other international players: niton contributes to efforts to prevent crises and restore peace. Such efforts require cooperation and partnership with non-governmental organizations, local authorities and foreign countries.

Civilian readiness: Civilian support, both at home and abroad, is essential to military forces. This support can come through the provision of essential supplies, transport and communication equipment. Civilians of member states can also develop skills such as cyber defense and medical knowledge. Understand crisis management through NDISC Crisis management is a key component of international security, so understanding how to defuse a potentially explosive situation is critical to keeping people safe. If you are committed to understanding why crises arise, how to resolve them, and how to prevent them in the future, contact the international security researchers at the Notre Dame International Security Center.

