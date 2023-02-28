Oceaneering International, Inc. – Oceaneering announces McEvoy to succeed Collins as Chairman of the Board of Directors







Oceaneering International, Inc. (Oceaneering) (NYSE:OII) announced that T. Jay Collins will retire as a member and Chairman of the Board of Directors (Board) immediately following the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and that M. Kevin McEvoy will succeed Mr. Collins as Chairman. Mr. McEvoy has been a director of Oceaneering since 2011. He served as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oceaneering from 2011 to 2017, and as President of Oceaneering from 2011 to 2015. Mr. McEvoy also previously served as Director Chief Operating Officer of Oceaneering from 2010 to 2011 and as Executive Vice President from 2006 to 2008. His service with Oceaneering began in 1979 with Solus Ocean Systems, Inc., which was acquired by Oceaneering in 1984. Mr. McEvoy also serves as Lead Independent Director of EMCOR, Inc. Mr. Collins has served on the Board since 2002 and as Chairman since May 2021. Mr. Collins served as Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneerings from 2006 to 2011 and its President from 2002 to 2006. Mr. Collins previously held other executive positions, joining Oceaneer Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 1993. Mr. Collins said, I have been honored to serve with Oceaneering and am very pleased that the Board has selected Kevin McEvoy to take the role of the President. Kevin brings deep experience and expertise in energy, aerospace and defence, which give me great confidence in the future for Oceaneering. Roderick A. Larson, President and CEO of Oceaneerings, stated: My board members and I thank Jay for his thoughtful leadership during nearly 30 years of service. His drive for operational excellence and commitment to safety was essential in making Oceaneering the recognized international enterprise it is today, with technology-enabled services and products serving a wide range of markets, including power generation, energy transition , autonomous mobile robotics, aerospace and defense and digital solutions. I look forward to working with the Board under Kevin’s leadership as we continue to grow the company and advance our expertise in robotics. Oceaneering is a global technology company providing services and engineering products and robotics solutions to the energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and offshore entertainment industries. For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Source: Oceaneering International, Inc.

