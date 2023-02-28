The people of Syria deserve a lasting, comprehensive and just peace





Thank you President, and let me join others in thanking PSSP Pedersen and USG Griffiths for their briefings. Ms. Muhrez, may I begin by expressing my condolences for the tragic loss of your cousins, but also thank you for your valuable knowledge and your powerful testimony in describing in particular the impact of the earthquake on children and their families. I again want to express the UK’s deepest condolences to all those affected by the deadly earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria this month. The UK acted immediately, providing additional funding to first responders in north-west Syria. Announcing $30 million in emergency aid to the UN and humanitarian partners across Syria and Turkey, and issuing a blanket license exempting further aid from sanctions. This has provided much-needed relief, including shelter for thousands in freezing conditions. We welcome the UN’s urgent efforts to increase the humanitarian response and open the crossings at Bab Al Salam and Al Rai. This latest tragedy has brought into sharp focus the importance of unimpeded and predictable, unconditional access to North-West Syria. This Council should continue to monitor this closely in light of ongoing concerns that the regime continues to divert and interfere with the delivery of aid. President, colleagues, even before the earthquake hit, needs were already at the highest levels ever after more than a decade of conflict, during which the Assad regime has acted with complete disregard for the well-being of Syria and its people. We cannot allow the regime to use this latest tragedy to avoid taking responsibility for their actions. Just this month, this Council heard further evidence of the regimes’ criminal use of chemical weapons against the civilian population in Douma in 2018. Thousands of families are left without answers for loved ones who have disappeared in Assad’s prison system. At the same time, the regime continues to project instability in the region, including the production and smuggling of captagon. This illicit drug industry, worth tens of billions of dollars, finances a lavish lifestyle for a regime whose people, as Martin Griffiths said, are crammed into tents in freezing conditions. President, the people of Syria are in urgent need of humanitarian support. But they deserve a need more than that. They deserve a lasting, comprehensive and just peace. As Mrs. Muhrez said, we owe it to them. The UN political process set out in UN Resolution 2254 remains the only practical way to achieve this. We welcome meaningful efforts to advance this, including significant efforts in the region. We call on the regime to engage immediately and in good faith. Thank you.

