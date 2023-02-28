Company and director ordered to pay more than £22,000 in fines and costs after fishing for lobsters carrying eggs

The following press release has been issued by the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA), which is a committee of Cornwall Council.

On 28 February 2023, at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, Cornwall IFCA successfully prosecuted Michael Ian Jepson (53) of Newquay Cornwall, master of fishing vessel JJJ SS333 and a director of Three Jays Shellfish Ltd who owned the vessel.

Mr Jepson and the company pleaded guilty to five counts of fishing for lobster with berries on May 12, 2022 and December 1, 2022. Magistrates sentenced Mr. expenses. Three Jays Shellfish Ltd were fined 15,000, plus a 190 surcharge and also ordered to pay 3,120 in prosecution costs. The total payments ordered by the court amounted to 22,456.

Lobsters (female lobsters that lay eggs) are protected by law and any caught in English waters must be returned to the sea immediately. Over recent years the Cornwall Fisheries and Coastal Conservation Authority (IFCA) has become aware of increasing fishing pressure on the inshore crab and lobster fishery and it is therefore vital that existing conservation measures are followed , such as the return of egg-bearing female lobsters to the sea. It is estimated that out of a single clutch of thousands of eggs released by a legal-sized lobster, only one or two will eventually result in a mature lobster, which is why it is so important to allow female lobsters to produce eggs and hatch naturally young.

On 12 May 2022, fishing vessel JJJ SS333 entered Hayle Harbor where her catch of crabs and lobsters was landed and loaded onto a van. An IFCA Cornwall officer carried out a shellfish inspection and found that seven lobsters were carrying eggs. Other crayfish found in the box were in poor condition with the undersides of their tails appearing to have been subjected to rough treatment, which was thought to be consistent with cleaning to remove all eggs.

Lobsters seized by IFCA enforcement officers from fishing vessel JJJ SS333 on 12 May 2022 (pic credit IFCA)

Mr. Jepson was carefully interviewed and agreed that on May 12, 2022, seven of his lobsters were landed with soaked tails. He denied that any of his lobsters had been cleaned and went on to explain that he believed someone had put cleaned lobsters in the pot. After also explaining that he and his crew checked female lobsters for berry tails, he then said he must have missed seeing them without his glasses.

In light of the alleged berry lobster offense in May 2022, Cornwall IFCA began the process of bringing legal proceedings against Mr. Jepson and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd. However, before they appeared in court, a new investigation for them began on the 1stDecember 2022. On this occasion, JJJ SS333 was boarded and inspected at sea by an IFCA Cornwall enforcement officer who discovered three berry lobsters retained on board the vessel. Again it was suspected that they had undergone cleaning in an attempt to remove the eggs, but some eggs remained attached.

All lobsters caught by Cornwall IFCA during both investigations were returned alive to the sea, having been recorded and photographed for evidence purposes.

Both investigations of Mr. Jepson and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd were joined in the same proceedings which took place at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 28 February 2023.

Simon Cadman, IFCA’s Chief Enforcement Officer in Cornwall, said: The vast majority of lobster fishermen respect and comply with the regulations that exist in the interests of a sustainable lobster fishery. It is therefore particularly disheartening to find an individual who repeatedly flouts the rules, even committing the same offense while the original incident was still under investigation.

“I want to assure everyone that Cornwall IFCA will continue to remain vigilant for illegal shellfish harvesting, investigate as necessary and take appropriate enforcement action. I hope that today’s convictions and Mr Jepson’s sentence and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd indicate that the taking of lobster from Cornish Waters will not be tolerated and that the sentences handed down by the Court will act as a deterrent to others.

