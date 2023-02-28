International
Company and director ordered to pay more than £22,000 in fines and costs after fishing for lobsters carrying eggs
The following press release has been issued by the Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA), which is a committee of Cornwall Council.
On 28 February 2023, at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court, Cornwall IFCA successfully prosecuted Michael Ian Jepson (53) of Newquay Cornwall, master of fishing vessel JJJ SS333 and a director of Three Jays Shellfish Ltd who owned the vessel.
Mr Jepson and the company pleaded guilty to five counts of fishing for lobster with berries on May 12, 2022 and December 1, 2022. Magistrates sentenced Mr. expenses. Three Jays Shellfish Ltd were fined 15,000, plus a 190 surcharge and also ordered to pay 3,120 in prosecution costs. The total payments ordered by the court amounted to 22,456.
Lobsters (female lobsters that lay eggs) are protected by law and any caught in English waters must be returned to the sea immediately. Over recent years the Cornwall Fisheries and Coastal Conservation Authority (IFCA) has become aware of increasing fishing pressure on the inshore crab and lobster fishery and it is therefore vital that existing conservation measures are followed , such as the return of egg-bearing female lobsters to the sea. It is estimated that out of a single clutch of thousands of eggs released by a legal-sized lobster, only one or two will eventually result in a mature lobster, which is why it is so important to allow female lobsters to produce eggs and hatch naturally young.
On 12 May 2022, fishing vessel JJJ SS333 entered Hayle Harbor where her catch of crabs and lobsters was landed and loaded onto a van. An IFCA Cornwall officer carried out a shellfish inspection and found that seven lobsters were carrying eggs. Other crayfish found in the box were in poor condition with the undersides of their tails appearing to have been subjected to rough treatment, which was thought to be consistent with cleaning to remove all eggs.
Lobsters seized by IFCA enforcement officers from fishing vessel JJJ SS333 on 12 May 2022 (pic credit IFCA)
Mr. Jepson was carefully interviewed and agreed that on May 12, 2022, seven of his lobsters were landed with soaked tails. He denied that any of his lobsters had been cleaned and went on to explain that he believed someone had put cleaned lobsters in the pot. After also explaining that he and his crew checked female lobsters for berry tails, he then said he must have missed seeing them without his glasses.
In light of the alleged berry lobster offense in May 2022, Cornwall IFCA began the process of bringing legal proceedings against Mr. Jepson and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd. However, before they appeared in court, a new investigation for them began on the 1stDecember 2022. On this occasion, JJJ SS333 was boarded and inspected at sea by an IFCA Cornwall enforcement officer who discovered three berry lobsters retained on board the vessel. Again it was suspected that they had undergone cleaning in an attempt to remove the eggs, but some eggs remained attached.
All lobsters caught by Cornwall IFCA during both investigations were returned alive to the sea, having been recorded and photographed for evidence purposes.
Both investigations of Mr. Jepson and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd were joined in the same proceedings which took place at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on 28 February 2023.
Simon Cadman, IFCA’s Chief Enforcement Officer in Cornwall, said: The vast majority of lobster fishermen respect and comply with the regulations that exist in the interests of a sustainable lobster fishery. It is therefore particularly disheartening to find an individual who repeatedly flouts the rules, even committing the same offense while the original incident was still under investigation.
“I want to assure everyone that Cornwall IFCA will continue to remain vigilant for illegal shellfish harvesting, investigate as necessary and take appropriate enforcement action. I hope that today’s convictions and Mr Jepson’s sentence and Three Jays Shellfish Ltd indicate that the taking of lobster from Cornish Waters will not be tolerated and that the sentences handed down by the Court will act as a deterrent to others.
Press release issued on February 28, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/environment-culture-and-planning/company-and-director-ordered-to-pay-more-than-22-000-in-fines-and-costs-after-fishing-for-lobsters-carrying-eggs/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Company and director ordered to pay more than £22,000 in fines and costs after fishing for lobsters carrying eggs
- The people of Syria deserve a lasting, comprehensive and just peace
- Take a Food and History Tour in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Devastating video of migrant shipwreck released
- Drug dealer uses plastic surgery to evade the police
- The real reason for the UK food crisis
- Finally, a happy chapter in the post-Brexit era
- The EU and the UK have a Northern Ireland Agreement, so what’s in it? – Politico
- Boris Johnson dodged Rishi Sunak’s Big Brexit Deal speech and everyone took notice
- National Security Adviser Warns China Against Sending Arms to Russia
- A pleiotropic map of cell biology covering 1,002 human features
- PM Speech on Windsor Framework: February 2023