Health and Safety | UK Regulatory Outlook February 2023 – Osborne Clarke





Developers were given six weeks to sign the contract to fix the unsafe buildings Dangers from falling trees Building Safety Act 2022: government publishes consultation response and publishes draft laws

The developers were given six weeks to sign the contract to fix the unsafe buildings The government has recently written to several developers asking them to sign developer repair contractwhich requires them to take responsibility for all work required to deal with fire safety defects arising from the design and construction of buildings 11 meters and over in height that they have developed or renovated over the last 30 years in England. The government has set a six-week deadline for signing the contract, which must be done no later than Monday 13 March 2023, failing which developers could face “significant consequences”. These consequences will be brought under the Responsible Actor Scheme with legislation implementing this in the spring. Ultimately, this will allow the Secretary of State to block developers who have not signed the contract or who have not met its terms from carrying out any development in England. Developers should carefully consider its application if they are within scope and, if so, consider how it will affect current property portfolios. Dangers from falling trees In 2023, two Health and Safety Executive (HSE) prosecutions led to two separate businesses being handed six-figure fines for failing to identify the extent of decay or manage the risk posed by trees. These cases highlight the importance of businesses undertaking the necessary risk assessments to prevent falling trees that could cause injury to individuals. In light of these recent prosecutions, businesses should ensure they are familiar with HSE Guidelines for managing risks from falling trees or branches and appropriate risk assessments are in place. Building Safety Act 2022: government publishes consultation response and publishes draft laws The government has published its response to it consultation on its proposals for the occupancy phase for higher risk buildings in the new safety regime for higher risk residential buildings under the Building Safety Act 2022 (BSA). After its response, the government has also published the draft High Risk Buildings (Key Building Information etc.) (England) Regulations 2023which details the parts of a building for which a Responsible Person is responsible and the building information provisions that will apply to higher risk residential buildings. Draft regulations: Determine what information includes building information that must be submitted to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) by the Principal Responsible Person with their application for registration. All higher risk buildings (whether new or existing) will have to be registered with the BSR once the new regulations come into force.

Clarify the required information about the use of the building, materials used, external wall installations, structure, stairs, power supply, energy storage and emergency planning.

Define the duties of a Principal Responsible Person and Responsible Person in relation to submitting building information to the BSR and keeping the information up to date.

Mandate that building information must be provided in electronic form.

Allocate responsibility for BSA duties that apply to certain parts of the building as the higher risk building is occupied among certain responsible persons, primarily based on their legal ownership or the area for which they have an obligation to repair as defined in a lease or under legislation. The duties of the Responsible Person are important and compliance will rely heavily on the adequacy of the information provided about their building. For those in development it will be essential that such information is obtained from the developer, especially where fire safety is concerned. For existing higher risk buildings, it can be challenging to obtain historical information and while the focus of the BSR is likely to be more on current risk management (such as systems in place, inspections and maintenance regimes), it can it is necessary to carry out intrusive inspections to record how the building was constructed. The House of Lords considers the REUL Bill The EU Law Repeal (Repeal and Reform) Bill is at Lords Committee stage over the next two weeks. The proposed changes being discussed include extending the period of the Sunshine Clause from 31 December 2023 to 31 December 2028 for all EU laws kept covered by the draft regulations, in specific stipulations for certain regulations (a number of regulations food, products and H&S). Without these changes (or, if the bill goes through in its current form, without proactive steps being taken by ministers), at the end of this year the UK will get rid of a range of regulations issued by the EU, including over 100 regulations that provide more prescriptive information about how health and safety law should work in the UK. Check out our Insight for more.

