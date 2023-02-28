International
Fresh CCTV footage released of the stunning hit
North East Lincolnshire Council is appealing to the public for their help to identify people it would like to speak to about fly tipping offenses in Grimsby.
Council environmental enforcement officers are releasing new CCTV images to help tackle fly-tipping in the borough.
People can view the images and use an online reporting form at www.nelincs.gov.uk/caught-on-camera.
The council monitors known fly-tipping spots with CCTV and caught several cases of illegal dumping on Corporation Road in November and one on Doughty Road last July.
If you have any information that could help identify the people in the images, contact the council confidentially online at www.nelincs.gov.uk/caught-on-cameraor by calling 01472 326300. You will need to quote the number of the reference included with the image.
So far, 5 people have been fined since then as a direct result of the appeal caught on camera. These include breaches on St Peters Avenue, Cromwell Road and Haycroft Avenue. With the help of the public, a number of other cases have been solved.
Councilor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities, said:
“Flying is a crime and a blight on our communities. It is completely unacceptable that some people think it is okay to throw their rubbish on our streets.
Tipping flies is a national problem that not only damages our communities but also costs the UK taxpayer millions of pounds every year to clean it up.
If you recognize anyone in the images, please get in touch. The information you provide can help keep your community clean for everyone.
Five reasons not to fly tipped in shared bins
The council called on households to use municipal bins, waste bins and recycling bins responsibly. It has now removed most of its recycling banks, but municipal bins remain in some places.
The most problematic areas of behavior were a drain on his resources as staff had to be taken away from their regular duties to clean up the mess left by the fly machines.
Here are five reasons why people shouldn’t put their rubbish next to municipal recycling bins:
- It is illegal. Tip skimming is a criminal offense and can result in heavy fines. The council has a zero tolerance approach to tipping and will not hesitate to prosecute those who break the law.
- It is harmful to the environment. Removing flies has a detrimental impact on the environment. It can also harm wildlife and lead to soil and water pollution.
- It is inappropriate. Flies are unsightly and can make public spaces look untidy and neglected. This can affect the sense of community and pride in the area. It can also attract rodents and other vermin.
- It is unnecessary. Households can take their waste and recycling for free to Community Recycling Centers in Grimsby and Immingham. Both sites are open daily from 8am to 6pm.
- It’s a waste of time and money. Some people think it’s okay to throw any old garbage in the municipal recycling bins. Sometimes, it’s so bad that our staff can’t even reach the bins to empty them. Recycling bins are for recycling and nothing else. When people leave other rubbish near the bins, we have to take staff away from other tasks to clean up the mess. This is a complete waste of their time.
Caught on camera
We publish images on our Caught on Camera website about fly tipping and other environmental violations.
We do this to ask for the public’s help in identifying people, who cannot be identified by other means, who we want to talk to about our inquiries.
Please visit www.nelincs.gov.uk/caught-on-camera for our Privacy Notice and Operating Policy.
SCRAP campaign
North East Lincolnshire Council is part of the SCRAP campaign, a nationwide crackdown on fly tipping.
The campaign reminds people to check that their waste is being taken for disposal by a licensed hauler by either asking to see a Waste Hauler’s License or looking up the company on the Environment Agency’s website.
SCRAP stands for:
- Be suspicious of all waste carriers
- Check with the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 that your waste collection provider is licensed
- Refuse unexpected offers to take out the trash
- Ask what will happen to your waste
- Documents must be received to receive a full invoice.
Duty of care
If you are paying someone to collect your waste, you should check that they are licensed to collect it.
Check the register by calling the Environment Agency on 03708 506 506 or visit https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers.
Always ask for identification and a receipt. You can be fined 300 Lek if your waste is disposed of illegally.
The Duty of Care applies to individuals and all commercial entities. This includes private sector businesses such as shops, offices, factories and tradespeople (eg electricians, builders, glaziers and plumbers) and public sector services such as schools, hospitals and prisons, as well as charities and voluntary and community groups. It also includes permitted operations or exempt facilities that produce waste as part of their activities.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nelincs.gov.uk/fresh-cctv-images-published-in-fly-tipping-crackdown/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UMass Amherst Athletics
- Fresh CCTV footage released of the stunning hit
- Health and Safety | UK Regulatory Outlook February 2023 – Osborne Clarke
- Company and director ordered to pay more than £22,000 in fines and costs after fishing for lobsters carrying eggs
- The people of Syria deserve a lasting, comprehensive and just peace
- Take a Food and History Tour in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
- Devastating video of migrant shipwreck released
- Drug dealer uses plastic surgery to evade the police
- The real reason for the UK food crisis
- Finally, a happy chapter in the post-Brexit era
- The EU and the UK have a Northern Ireland Agreement, so what’s in it? – Politico
- Boris Johnson dodged Rishi Sunak’s Big Brexit Deal speech and everyone took notice