Volunteers and turtle conservation in Viet Nam: what has been achieved – History





The event brought together officials from Con Dao and Nui Chua National Parks, as well as Hon Cau Marine Protected Area, where the volunteer program was organized. More than 50 volunteers also participated. The IUCN Volunteer Sea Turtle Conservation Program has been running since 2014. It has raised public awareness of the importance of sea turtle conservation and provided a way for volunteers to help rangers protect nesting beaches, move thousands of eggs to hatchery facilities, release hatchlings and remove beach litter. At the ceremony, the winners of the four categories of photos, videos, project ideas and the largest public vote were announced. Nine volunteers received prizes with a total value of 45 million VND (about 1900 USD). The establishment of the IUCN Sea Turtle Alumni was also announced. Ms. Bui Thi Thu Hien, a project manager at IUCN, summarized sea turtle conservation activities over the years, noting that the number of female volunteers has now reached 70%. Many volunteers have signed up to join the program multiple times, with the number of returnees steadily increasing since 2014. Meanwhile, some volunteers highlighted the lengthy application process and slow response as something IUCN could improve. I hope the program receives more feedback from volunteers so that preparation and planning can become more professional for better experiences. said mrs. He. During this 8-year journey, the program has received 11,000 applications from all over Vietnam, from which 500 volunteers were selected and attracted more than 20,000 followers to IUCN. fan page. The program would not succeed without government support. Representatives from Con Dao, Nui Chua and Hon Cau praised the work of the volunteers and hoped that the program would continue. The activity is part of the Community-Based Sea Turtle Nest Conservation and Bycatch Reduction Project in Vietnam, funded by the US Fish and Wildlife Services (FWS) 101 Questions and Answers about sea turtle conservation (in Vietnamese). Download the report at LINK

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iucn.org/story/202302/volunteers-and-turtle-conservation-viet-nam-whats-been-achieved The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos