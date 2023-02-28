International
Logan reflects on year of flood recovery Logan City Council
The City of Logan’s collective response to near-record flooding 12 months ago is helping to make the community more resilient and better prepared to handle future natural disasters.
A year of repairs and rebuilding after the severe weather event of 2022 has underlined the determination of the city’s residents and businesses to ‘build better’ and be more aware of the increased potential for flooding due to climate change.
More than 280 homes were inundated by river flooding last February and March as water levels in many areas along the Logan River exceeded those seen in 2017 but were slightly below record marks in 1974.
The recovery, led by Logan City Council in collaboration with a number of agencies and stakeholders, began immediately and is still ongoing.
In some cases, Council is now awaiting advice on repair or replacement funding applications with the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA), which is facing its biggest recovery operation in its 12-year history.
Recovery, renewal and local improvement works to improve infrastructure and build resilience include:
- More than $110 million in road infrastructure projects, now underway or completed, including major drainage improvements in Eagleby and Springwood
- Working closely with QRA to expedite repairs to damaged roads, bridges, trails and parks
- Helping eligible homeowners to access and be assessed for the government’s joint voluntary ‘buy-in’ scheme
- Initiating a comprehensive flood mapping review across all catchments and making the latest science-based maps available to the entire community
- Undertaking a broad community consultation on how a new disaster dashboard might look and work
- Conduct extensive training exercises internally and with external agencies to formulate best practice response and recovery for future disasters
Mayor Darren Power said recovery efforts in the flood-hit suburbs were an ongoing marathon that was far from over.
“I’m proud of the way residents and businesses in Logan have come together to support each other and help the recovery role that Council and other levels of government continue to play,” Cr Power said.
“I want to particularly thank Council officers and councilors for their efforts over the past year to help repair the physical and emotional damage the floods have caused to parts of our community.”
Cr Power said it was important to rebuild smarter and for everyone to think and formulate their own contingency plans.
“Weather events and other emergencies can happen at any time,” Cr Power said.
“Spending a little time now to prepare for floods, storms or wildfires will help keep you, your family, pets and property safe when it matters.”
The council has participated in and hosted numerous disaster management training exercises over the past 12 months, including a multi-agency exercise that modeled a 1 in 500 year catastrophic flood created by a slow moving cyclone over the region.
“I was at the Disaster Coordination Center last February when the rains started and the rivers started to rise and I saw firsthand how we dodged an even more dangerous bullet,” Cr Power said.
“The damage to our city was significant, but if the weather system hadn’t tracked south, it would have been much, much worse.
“I encourage everyone to pause for a moment this week and reflect on the incredible community spirit of our city on this first anniversary of the 2022 flood.
“And by learning from history, we can make a better and safer future.”
To provide feedback on how to improve the online Council Disaster panelgo to: Disaster Awareness | Have your say Logan City (closes March 5).
In the Internet Logan PD Hub helps residents, landlords and business owners be more aware of the potential flood risk of their properties.
New mapping is now available for the Logan and Albert Rivers and the Scrubby and Slacks Streams. The revised map for the other catchments is expected to be finalized at the end of this year.
