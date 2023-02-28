Largest ever acquisition of NSW national park estate





Premier Dominic Perrottet said the 437,394 hectare area between Tibooburra and Bourke would become the third largest national park in NSW and a major new tourist attraction for the region. This is the largest parcel of land ever to be acquired for national park property in NSW, Mr Perrottet said. It will provide yet another reason for people to get out and explore this part of the state, driving tourism dollars to the region and at every stop along the way. The economic benefits of this are far-reaching, with our national parks contributing approximately $18 billion and 74,000 jobs to the state’s economy each year, with three-quarters of that going directly to regional areas. Environment Minister James Griffin said the Thurloo purchase protects globally important wetlands, extensive outdoor ecosystems and provides a refuge for around 50 threatened species. Securing such a large site to add to our national park wealth is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the people of NSW, Mr Griffin said. Protecting a property of this scale in perpetuity means we conserve larger populations of more species, including some of the most endangered. What is even more remarkable, is that when combined with the nearby Narrieara-Caryapundy National Park and Sturt National Park, our national parks now protect an almost fully connected area of ​​approximately one million hectares west of the South Australian border. We want this park to be an attraction for visitors and an asset for the whole local community. Far from keeping people out, invest well in jobs and infrastructure to welcome people to walk, explore, camp and see what a beautiful part of the landscape it is. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) will hire additional staff to manage the property and provide $4 million in capital work to support park management and visitor infrastructure such as campgrounds, day use areas, observation points and external driving routes. She will use the next two years to increase wildlife and weed control as part of the largest-ever wild pest control program in NPWS history, undertake ecological surveys and plan infrastructure visitors as the property transitions from pastoral station to national park. Thurloo, along with the neighboring Narriearra-Caryapundy National Park, hosts a significant portion of the Bulloo Overflow floodplain, which is a large wetland at the bottom of one of Australia’s last free-flowing rivers, the Bulloo. After rainfall, these wetlands support hundreds of thousands of birds, fish and other animals, including massive nesting events shared by pelicans, herons and terns. Thurloo is located on the traditional land of the Karenggapa and Parundji people, and the property has an extensive Aboriginal cultural heritage with artifact evidence, including hearth remains, flakes, grinding plates and other significant items. NPWS will work closely with the Aboriginal community to protect these culturally important sites. The new park is expected to open to visitors from 2025. Find out more about Thurloo Downs

