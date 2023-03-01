



Atlanta, February 28, 2023 Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce his recognitions at Chambers Global Guide 2023. Partners Alan G. Minsk and Teri A. Simmons were individually recognized and the Life Sciences group received a practice ranking. Alan Minsk, AGG Food & Drug team leader, earned a Band 2 ranking in the US Life Sciences Regulatory & Compliance category. The rooms notes that Alan is regularly asked to advise start-up and medium-sized life sciences businesses on the compliance of their products with US regulations. Respondents for The rooms According to research, Alan has a broad understanding of the requirements of commercial drug manufacturing and distribution and he is a very knowledgeable partner. For full Alans The rooms profile, please click here. Teri Simmons, head of the AGG International Immigration & Global Mobility practice and head of the German business team, was recognized as a foreign expert in Germany in the US Immigration category. The rooms states that Teri is well known for her experience in acting as counsel to multinational companies on immigration compliance and visa processing matters. According to one source, she is highly responsive, comfortable with complex topics and brings a wealth of credibility to the solution due to her work with other large German and Austrian clients and her outreach as a speaker at industry conferences. For Teris full The rooms profile, please click here. AGGs Life Sciences practice earned a Band 2 ranking in the Life Sciences Regulatory and Compliance category. Arnall Golden Gregory has a respected practice with significant expertise advising life sciences companies on a wide range of regulatory issues, Chambers said. The firm provides significant FDA approval, compliance and enforcement capabilities to clients in spaces including medical devices and pharmaceuticals. For the full AGGs Life Sciences internship profile, please click here. The rooms ranks law firms and individual lawyers in groups from 1 to 6, with 1 being the best. The Band 2 ranking is a meaningful score that is based on ratings for legal technical ability, professional demeanor, customer service, commercial acumen, diligence, commitment and other qualities most valued by clients. Individuals known as Foreign Experts have expertise in a jurisdiction other than where they are based and are highly valued for international and cross-border work. CIRCLE GLOBAL CHAMBER of Chambers Global The Guide ranks the best lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide. Through leaderboards and editorial, The roomsprovides reliable and trustworthy recommendations to enable readers to make informed decisions when selecting outside legal counsel. Ranking tables are compiled through evaluation of a firm’s work and opinions from external market sources, with an emphasis on customer feedback. Firms and lawyers must demonstrate consistent excellence to be listed in the Guide. For more information, visit www.chambers.com. ABOUT ARNALL GOLDEN GREGORY LLP Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is an Am Law 200 law firm with offices in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Our client service model is rooted in taking a business sensitivity approach to fully understand how our clients’ legal issues fit into their overall business objectives. Our transactional, litigation and regulatory counsel serve clients in healthcare, real estate, litigation and other dispute resolution, business transactions, fintech, technology, global trade, economic development, public finance, government investigations and logistics and transportation. With our rich experience and knowledge, we don’t ask if, we understand how. Visit us at www.agg.com.

