International
China will expand its space station, the international selection of astronauts is underway
HELSINKI China is planning to expand its Tiangong space station with a multi-functional module to increase its capabilities.
China completed construction of the three-module Tiangong space station last November, fulfilling a plan first approved in 1992.
The operational phase of the station began with the first crew delivery at the end of last year. China plans to keep Tiangong permanently inhabited for at least a decade with crews of three spending six months at a time in orbit.
However, new plans are already emerging. We will launch the space station expansion module at an opportune time to further expand the size of the space station and increase its capacity,” said Ji Qiming, assistant director of China’s Manned Space Engineering Office. (CMSEO), for CCTV Feb. 24.
The expansion module appears to have replaced an earlier apparent plan to send copies of three existing, approximately 20-metric-ton modules.
The multifunctional expansion module will host six docking ports and turn the T-shaped Tiangong into a cross-shaped configuration.
The added ports will provide redundancy and allow more spacecraft to dock at Tiangong than now. This would also help facilitate plans to allow commercial spacecraft and tourist visits in the orbital post.
Ji discussed the expansion plan with Chinese state media at an exhibition to mark three decades of China’s human spaceflight program. He also revealed progress on China’s plans to land astronauts around the end of the decade.
Tianhe, the main module of the space station, was the first part of the station to be launched in April 2021. It provides the main propulsion and life support systems and crew quarters for astronauts on Tiangong and carries a docking center to facilitate the arrival of spacecraft space and other modules.
Images from facilities at the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), the manufacturer of China’s space station modules, suggested that spare or engineering models had been developed and could be prepared for use in orbit.
The smaller, multi-functional module resembles some features of Tianhe’s external design, but would not require all the systems and capabilities of the base modules to be replicated. However, its docking ports will allow the arrival of new modules to expand further.
The site will also launch a co-orbital optical telescope module, called Xuntian, in 2024. It will be able to connect to Tiangong for repairs, maintenance, refueling and upgrades.
In a recent development, CMSEO officials revealed that it is preparing for international visits to Tiangong.
“We are ready to start selecting international astronauts to send to our space station and conduct scientific experiments together,” Chen Shanguang, a deputy chief designer of China’s space flight program, told CCTV.
Arriving at China’s space station and taking a Chinese rocket into space requires familiarity with China’s spaceship. This may have to wait until they arrive in China so that our instructors can train them,” Chen said.
The move is part of China’s plans to use Tiangong to boost its international space cooperation and soft power.
Many countries have proposed sending astronauts to visit Tiangong, according to Chen, who did not name specific countries.
However, the European Space Agency will not be sending its own astronauts, despite previous training exchanges with China. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said in January that the agency had neither the budget nor the political green light to participate in the Chinese space station.
Meanwhile, selected experiments from a joint program between CMSA and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) may begin flying at Tiangong this year.
