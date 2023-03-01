Naval patrol based on PALs Global 6500 appears





PAL Aircraft Services’ P-6 maritime patrol aircraft was a surprise debutant at the IDEX show held last week in Abu Dhabi. New type, based on a Bombardier Global 6500 business jets, it bears some resemblance to the abandoned Saab Swordfish concept. Since the end of the Swordfish program, Boeing has moved closer and closer to the end of production of the P-8A Poseidon, with the P-8A line expected to close within three years without further orders, assuming a minimum possible production rate of 12 aircraft per year. . “Now is the time for a market filler,” said Mahmoud El-Awini, PAL’s vice president of business development. AINdescribing a looming “reactive gap.” Many elements of the P-6 concept remain undefined as they will depend on customer requirements and PAL itself is platform and systems agnostic. The aircraft is being designed in partnership with Thales, with radar and sonobuoys from the French company expected to form the basis of an initial initial configuration. Like the Swordfish, the P-6 has a 360-degree radar, although it is understood to be a mechanically scanned system rather than AESA technology. The new aircraft also has a lower EO/IR sensor and a magnetic anomaly detector sensor, as well as electronic support measures, data link and satcom. The aircraft will accommodate between three and eight operator workstations, with five seen as the optimum number and they will evolve from those developed for the company’s Q400-based P-4 MPA, now in service with the UAE Air Force. Arab and Air Defense. . This promises to allow crews to train in both types. This is significant, says CEO Keith Stoodley, because, “we see the P-4 and P-6 as complementary products. The P-4 is designed as a coastal ASW asset while the P-6 is designed as a blue ocean ASW asset. A feature not shown in the P-6 models, but very visible in the latest CGI images, is a box-shaped “bend bay” behind the search radar. This is capable of carrying torpedoes, anti-ship missiles or SAR kits, and can add from two to six bottom stores stations. The Abu Dhabi-based company expects a launch customer for the P-6 “soon”. A number of local air forces, including the UAE’s own, are known to be looking to enhance their MPA/ASW and maritime ISR capabilities. Boeing has marketed the P-8 in Saudi Arabia, for example, while other GCC countries face similar surface and subsurface threats. Sweden’s Saab has no plans to dust off its Global 6000-based Swordfish MPA model, leaving the P-6 as the main competitor to the P-8 in a number of competitions. “As a company with one foot in the UAE and one foot in Canada, we are clearly watching developments regarding Canada’s process to replace its fleet of CP-140 Auroras,” concluded Stoodley.

