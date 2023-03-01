International
Colorado College stops participating in US News & World Report rankings
Colorado College will no longer participate in US News & World Reports’ annual Best Colleges rankings. In the retreat, college leaders said they believe the rankings equate wealth and privilege with academic quality and go against the school’s values.
Colorado College joins one growing list of high-profile law and medical schools who have announced that they will no longer submit data for publication. of school is one of the top journals of liberal arts colleges withdraw from participation.
As one of the state’s most selective schools for the class of 2026, it accepted about 550 students from 11,026 applicantsor about 5% of applicants withdrawing from the rankings is probably a low-risk move for the college, although it may lower the schools profile among out-of-state students somewhat.
School leaders say the move will show prospective students that the school is serious about its values of becoming a more diverse, anti-racist campus that offers opportunities to students from a variety of backgrounds. Currently, the student body is two-thirds white, and only 8% of its students are eligible for federal Pell grants, a measure of economic status. Tuition alone is about $67,500 a year.
Pedro de Araujo, the college’s vice president and dean, said the college has been trying to rethink how to attract and graduate students from Colorado, including those from low-income families and students of color. He said the school plans to use its own data to illustrate how it helps students graduate and achieve social mobility. The US News & World Report rankings didn’t do a good job of explaining that, he said.
This is the first step, de Araujo said. It is continuing to fulfill our commitment against racism, continuing to look at our internal policies and see if they do not align with our values, and then begin to change them.
US News & World Report will continue to rank the school, but based on publicly available data. That could mean the school could drop from its position as the 27th best liberal arts college.
The US News & World Report rankings are provided as a way for families to make college decisions. But the ranking has been under scrutiny for years.
Some college leaders have said the rankings favor institutional reputation and wealth if the education is top-notch. Critics say the ranking even affects admissions policies, leading schools to prioritize students with high SAT scores whose families can pay out of pocket without incurring debt, rather than recruiting students with different and well-adapted. Colorado College officials say their admissions policies are not shaped by a desire for a higher ranking.
The annual ranking judges colleges on 17 measuresincluding graduation and retention rates, selectivity and financial resources per student.
Reputation weighs heavily in factors compared to measures such as whether schools improve the long-term socioeconomic status of students. Student debt also affects the rankings, and critics say schools that admit wealthier students are more likely to rank high on that metric.
James Murphy of the college advocacy group Education Reform Now said there is no bar for a school to stop participating in the rankings, especially if they want to diversify their campus.
“Racial and ethnic diversity plays no role in the rankings as far as I can tell,” said Murphy, the groups’ deputy director for higher education policy.
Colorado College’s student body is about two-thirds white; students from low-income families make up only a small proportion. Recently, the college has sought to become more representative of the state, de Araujo said.
School committed to becoming an anti-racist campus pushing for more diversity and inclusion, such as programs and support for students and policy revisions. She did optional standardized testing in applications, with the hope that it can attract students from diverse backgrounds. He is committed to financially supporting students from Colorado so they don’t pay more than cost of attendance at University of Colorado Boulder, it is considered the states main public campus.
The number of freshmen from low-income families has increased slightly, Murphy said.
Failure to cooperate with the journal’s rankings could cost national visibility and out-of-state applications, Murphy said.
It is less likely to reduce applications from students from Colorado, students of color or those from low-income families, he said.
In its announcement, Colorado College said it would post graduation and retention rates, diversity and graduate success online. The college has not said whether it will stop releasing student characteristics and other information that US News & World Report feeds into its rankings.
De Araujo said school leaders are committed to becoming more representative of the state and helping students.
It’s not one of those things where you have a check box, you check them and then you’re done, he said. I think the withdrawal from US News was a good step forward. But they were not carried out.
Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open the campus on coverage of higher education. Contact Jason at [email protected].
