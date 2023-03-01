Green School to host inaugural conference on the global decline of democracy | FIU news





Democracy has never felt more fragile. Even in countries with a long history of democratic values, there are forces at work that erode the free arena that is so fundamental to a democratic society. That’s why the Steven J. Green School of International and Public Affairs is hosting its inaugural Miami Conference on Global Democracy on Monday, March 6. “The topic of Human Rights and Democratization is a strategic research topic at the Green School,” said Shlomi Dinar, interim dean. “A number of our faculty are working in this area, and many of our institutes, centers and programs focus on democracy through different lenses. As citizens of the world and supporters of democratic principles, we have a responsibility to understand the underlying causes, motivations, and methods of the erosion of democracy that we are seeing around the world.” Freedom House, which tracks democracy outcomes around the world, reports that over the past 16 years these outcomes have been steadily declining, with more countries witnessing declines than those seeing gains in democracy. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s Alliance of Young Democrats-Hungarian Civic Union party made constitutional and legal changes that have allowed it to consolidate control over the country’s independent institutions, including the judiciary.

In Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega won re-election in 2021 through escalating attacks on civil society, intimidation of members of the political opposition and questionable electoral processes.

In Senegal, one of Africa’s most stable electoral democracies, politically motivated prosecutions of opposition leaders and changes to electoral laws have made elections less free and fair.

And the Chinese Communist Party continues to use sharp power to undermine democracy across the globe as it pursues its own interests. The conference will also examine countries that are gaining ground in democracy. “There are also success stories,” Dinar said, “and we will draw lessons from those successes to reflect on how we can strengthen democracy.” The Miami Conference on Global Democracy is presented in collaboration with the George W. Bush Institute; Jarl Hjalmarson Foundation, a Swedish organization promoting freedom and democracy in Europe; and the Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies, a Brussels-based institute focusing on EU policy and advancement. In addition to expert faculty from the Green School, the list of distinguished speakers includes Christopher Walker, vice president for research and analysis at the National Endowment for Democracy; Jakub Klepal, executive director of the Forum 2000 Foundation; Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Carol Guzy; Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations; Brian A. Nichols, assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs; and Nancy Okail, president and CEO of the Center for International Policy. In keynote speeches and panels, these and other speakers will reflect on the political movements and social tensions that have led to a weakening of democracy and how this alarming trend can be reversed. “Our mission at the Green School is to prepare our students to be the changemakers of tomorrow,” said Dinar. “At this conference, we are taking a close look at the world they will inherit. I hope they will learn lessons that, as future policymakers, advisers, presidents and prime ministers, they can use to strengthen democracy.” He added, “Our plan is to present the conference annually as a major Green School event. Democracy is one of our areas of expertise, so we are a natural host. And Miami, as a global, cosmopolitan city, is the right place to convene such an important conversation.” This event is free and open to the public. More information about the conference and a registration link are available here.

