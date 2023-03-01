GroupM Introduces Back to News Initiative to Drive Investment in Responsible Journalism





Global partnership with Internews gives clients access to verified local, national and international news sites that represent high-quality advertising environments New York (February 28, 2022) GroupM, WPPs media investment arm, today launched its Back to News (BTN) Initiative, an industry-first program to support the reinvestment of media budgets in trusted news publishers who are advancing the practice of journalism. responsible worldwide. Created in a global partnership with Internewsthe world’s largest non-profit media support organization, BTN will provide GroupM clients with access to high-quality advertising placements on verified local, national and international news sites. The Back to News initiative is supported by the Internews Ads for News initiative that helps brands and agencies reach engaged news audiences on more than 10,000 trusted local news websites from more than 50 countries. News sites and domains will be verified by Ads for News and can be accessed through each market’s BTN inclusion list, private marketplaces (PMP) or an inventory package for an affordable price, allowing more customers to engage. The partnership aims to create active news inclusion lists in 60 international markets by the end of 2023. We have seen the damage that misinformation and disinformation campaigns can do to social cohesion and trust in institutions, said Kieley Taylor, GroupMs Global Head of Partnerships. We believe that advertising can play an important role in combating this trend by supporting the creation of shared realities rooted in reliable, fact-based journalism. What’s more, we know that investing in news pays off for brands: ads seen on high-quality news sites are perceived as 74% more likable and get 20% higher engagement than the same ads on quality sites lower (IAS). Through Back to News and our partnership with Internews and its Ads for News initiative, we were able to simultaneously drive results for our clients and demonstrate the power of media to positively impact society. BTN is supported by research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) showing that advertising in news media has a positive or neutral impact on 84% of consumers. News advertisers benefit from purchase consideration among 43% of consumers, while 39% admit they are comfortable recommending brands they advertise in news environments. Finding the truth is the challenge of our time, and supporting those who uncover it is our collective responsibility,” said Chris Hajecki, Director of Ads for News. “Leading brands recognize that creating social return from core business activities, such as media investment, is essential to generating financial return and shareholder return. For these brands, this partnership brings new, motivated customers access to high-quality, brand-safe content environments while helping to preserve our access to the truth. This is a trailblazing partnership for both brands and trusted local news media that helps people in diverse communities make informed decisions about their lives. Back to News drives GroupM’s commitment to supporting responsible journalism around the world by strategically investing in the right vehicles and deployments to help rebuild trusted news and publishing ecosystems. It is also the latest program in GroupMs Responsible Journalism pillar of its Responsible Investment Framework, building on previously announced programs including the Global Local News Market with local branches in 31 countries, The Help Journalism PMP established in partnership with TripleLift and the creation of various multicultural and responsive news markets around the world.

