Air Force awards E-7A prototype contract > Air Force Materiel Command > View Articles





The Air Force Department awarded the Boeing Company a contract to begin work on the E-7A weapon system on February 28. The value of this initial contract will not exceed $1.2 billion. DAF chose the E-7A to replace E-3 Air Warning and Control System. The E-7A will provide advanced airborne target designation and battle management, command and control capabilities, and advanced multi-role electronically scanned array radar that improves air battle management and enables long-range kill chains. long with potential opponents. In fiscal year 2022, DAF selected the E-7A to replace the E-3 AWACS and established an E-7A Program Management Office. DAF is using the rapid prototype acquisition route to purchase the first two E-7As. “The E-7A will be the department’s primary airborne sensor for detecting, identifying, tracking and reporting all airborne activity to Joint Force commanders,” it said. Andrew Hunter, assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. “This contract award is a critical step to ensure the department continues to provide battlespace awareness and management capabilities to America’s warfighters, allies and partners for decades to come. The E-7A will enable greater awareness of of the air battle space through its accurate and real-time aerial photography and will be able to control and direct individual aircraft in a wide range of environmental and operational conditions.” The USAF plans to begin production in fiscal year 2025, with the first E-7A expected to enter the market by fiscal year 2027. The service anticipates procuring an additional 24 E-7As by fiscal year 2032. The total inventory of E-7A aircraft expected to be the 26th. The ongoing modernization of the E-3 AWACS meets the goal of National Defense Strategy 2022 continuing Battle Management, Command and Control and Airborne Targeting operations worldwide as required by DAF. “We have conducted a thorough analysis of potential industry options to ensure that the selected E-3 replacement can meet the specific needs of the U.S. Until the E-7A is available, we will continue to rely on the E- 3 AWACS,” Hunter said. “The rapid prototyping program will integrate US-based mission systems into the existing air platform to meet DAF requirements while ensuring interoperability with coalition and allied partners that already operate the E-7A.”

