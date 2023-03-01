The UK and Gabon are committed to supporting the conservation and sustainable management of forests.





The summit is an opportunity for the UK and international partners from three continents to advance and renew their collective ambitions around the conservation and sustainable management of the Amazon, Congo Basin and South East Asia’s rainforests which are often considered the heart and lungs the planet. International cooperation and coordination between donors and countries in the region is essential to reversing forest and biodiversity loss and promoting sustainable development, and the UK is taking a leading role as Chair of the Central African Forest Initiative and co-chair of the College of Donors in Congo Basin. Forest Partnership. The UK will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gabon, where both sides will agree on shared priorities in the context of climate ambition and commitments made at COP26. Further engagements will include high-level meetings with heads of state, government officials, as well as other public and political actors on how to promote the emergence of tangible solutions for a transition to a low-carbon economy, for adaptation to climate change and protection. of biodiversity. Minister Goldsmith said: I am delighted to be attending the One Forest Summit on behalf of the UK. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with our partners from around the world to reaffirm the climate commitment made at COP26 to protect the forests and peatlands of the Congo Basin. Note to editors The UK supports the United Nations Strategic Plan for Forests (UNSPF) 2017-2030 and is committed to contributing to the achievement of the Global Forestry Goals (GFGs). The UK is playing a leading role in supporting other international forest-related commitments and goals, including the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals, and action to address climate change under the Paris Agreement. While the UK has made commitments as a financial partner of countries in the Congo Basin region, including contributing to the Congo Basin Promise of $1.5 billion, the government of Gabon presented an updated NDC in July 2022 committing to a ambitious target for CO2 absorption. conditional on international support. The UK Government continues to support the long-term sustainability of forests, both nationally and internationally.

