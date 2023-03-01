The Chief Electoral Officer of the MNO announces the results of the Plebiscite throughout the Province





On February 28, 2023, the Mtis Nation of Ontario (MNO) completed its province-wide plebiscite (Plebishit) on next steps regarding the Registry Review process, which was called in accordance with the direction of the Annual General Assemblies (AGAs ) in the resolution of 2022 AGA220820-02. The plebiscite was conducted over an 82-day period between December 8, 2022 and February 28, 2023. This voting period included a five-week extension under the MNO Province-wide Plebiscite Voting Guidelines (Guidelines) to correct an administrative issue that temporarily affected the distribution of voter information packets to 10,336 eligible voters. Further information on that decision can be found here. During the Plebiscite, all registered MNO citizens, regardless of their citizenship file status, at least 16 years of age and not subject to voting restrictions under the MNO Regulations, were eligible to cast a single ballot by voting yes or no on the following ballot question: If all existing members/citizens of the Mtis Nation of Ontario (MNO) and MNOSecretariat whose files do not meet current citizenship requirements as defined inMNO registry regulations and policies, be removed as members/citizens? 27,805 citizens had the right to vote in the Plebiscite. A total of 8,270 citizens cast their ballots by mail, telephone or electronic voting, representing a 30% voter turnout, the highest of any province-wide vote in MNO history. Of the votes cast, 71% (5898 MNO citizens) voted yes on the ballot question, showing support for removing incomplete files from the MNO Registry. A total of 28% (2,352 MNO citizens) voted against the ballot question, showing support for incomplete files remaining in the MNO Registry. In addition to the 8,270 counted ballots mentioned above, a total of 401 postal ballots were rejected due to an incomplete ballot package (eg missing signatures, missing MNO citizenship number) or citizens of MNOs had voted before and had their first vote already. numbered. 20 ballots were considered damaged. A detailed report on the Plebiscite, including a more comprehensive breakdown of the results, will be provided to the MNO by Friday, March 3, 2023, as required in the Guidelines. In accordance with the Guidelines and the extended time limits, any voter who has reasonable grounds to believe that there has been a material violation or irregularity in the conduct of the Plebiscite that has materially altered the final results may file an objection for review and review by the CEO . Administrative errors, changes to ensure the sanctity of the Plebiscite, and general disagreements with the Registry Review or Plebiscite are not acceptable grounds for an objection. For more information, please see section 18 of the Guidelines. Any objections must be received no later than 6:00 PM (ET) on Friday, March 10, 2023 and can be submitted to the CEO by email: [email protected] Additional information on next steps and timelines will be outlined in a further communiqué issued by the MNO. Yours truly,

Paul DeVillers

Chief Electoral Officer

