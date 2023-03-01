Why it’s time to make the nature of your business positive



By Sharon Thorne Global Chair, Deloitte Elizabeth & Mrema Executive Secretary, United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity | March 1, 2023

Directly or indirectly, about half of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) is highly or moderately dependent on nature.

Nature protection and restoration must be integrated into business practices to protect future economies.



Look around you, everything depends on nature. Not only the planet, but also the well-being of industry, business, people and society.

This includes businesses like yours. Either directly or indirectly, about half of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP) is highly or moderately dependent on nature, such as the food and clean water we need to keep us healthy and productive. Without nature, the other half of GDP, everything we produce and consume, would not be sustainable.



Climate action is now widely accepted as a fundamental component of good governance. It’s time to use this momentum to bring the same feeling for integrating nature into business practices.

What is positive nature and how can it benefit your business?

Simply put, positive nature is when nature is restored rather than degraded. It is envisaged that, like net zero targets, positive ambitions towards nature will be set it will become a major business landmark in the near future. It is up to chairs like you to pioneer and develop this concept within your organization and beyond.

As shareholders and wider stakeholders become aware of the risks, the expectation that your business has a positive nature action plan to address these risks will increase. Businesses, for example, will need to integrate nature into strategy, incorporate more risk management and oversight processes, and develop a comprehensive approach to disclosure and communication.

What does this mean for a board chair?

Your future business operations rely on organizations that protect and regenerate nature. Failure to act could lead to widespread, and possibly irreversible, loss of nature. This type of loss could result in widespread systemic risks and shocks to the economy. For businesses, the lasting consequences can include resource shortages, rising commodity prices, job losses and political instability.

No business is immune to these disruptions. We all have a critical role to play in protecting more than our bottom lines. As chair, you have a responsibility to help your business navigate these risks.

By putting nature on your agenda, you put your business at the forefront of change. Promoting not just a net zero future, but a nature positive future.

Dynamic and thriving natural ecosystems are the foundation for human well-being and prosperity. The Future of Nature and Business The report found that nature-positive transitions in key sectors are good for the economy and could generate up to $10.1 trillion in annual business value and create 395 million jobs by 2030. To support these transitions, the Platform for Accelerating Nature-based Solutions has assembled a community of Champions for nature promoting sustainable management of the planet for the benefit of the economy and society. The Natural Action Agenda also recently launched 100 million farmers initiative, which will promote the transition of the food and agriculture system towards a regenerative model, as well as BiodiverCities by 2030 initiative to create an urban development model in harmony with nature. Get in touch if you’d like to collaborate on these efforts or join one of our communities.

By recognizing the incredible and essential value of nature as an essential part of your business and implementing strong governance to support this goal, you can reinforce the physical and commercial sustainability of your company, creating greater value for all interested parties.

Degradation of nature is a vast and rapidly developing issue. While we don’t have perfect information, you need to start or risk being too late. Businesses are not expected to have all the answers, but you are expected to have a plan. There are two levels of action your business and board can begin to take. How your business can operate

To accelerate recovery, businesses should invest in activities that protect, rather than destroy, nature. They must:

Avoid and reduce business impact on nature by applying regenerative practices or improving resource efficiency, such as reducing water use through targets or diversifying material use. This includes reducing pollution, reducing the use of hazardous chemicals, reducing waste, improving the sustainability of the life cycle of products and establishing non-deforestation policies within value chains. This can be done either within the direct operational sphere of the business or indirectly through the value chain.

Reset and regenerate nature by investing in restoration and regeneration programs and collaborating to develop nature-based solutions. This includes investing in natural infrastructure wherever possible, such as constructed wetlands for water treatment, maintaining and enhancing forested areas for flood prevention, and restoring mangrove ecosystems for coastal stability. This should be done with appropriate engagement with local communities and indigenous people, using a context-sensitive approach, to protect their rights and optimize positive impacts. How your board can act

Oversee and take ownership of a structured process to strongly position your business to meet nature-related goals by:

Reflecting on the importance of nature for business.

Maintaining existing initiatives and assessments in your value chain.

Finding your organizations interface with nature and identifying exposure to nature-related risks, impacts and opportunities.

Developing a plan for how you will assess and proceed to address risks and opportunities.

Engagement with your stakeholders.

The Chairman’s Guide to Nature Appreciation walks board chairs through why and how being nature-positive matters to any business, while helping chairs navigate this transformation. Image: World Economic Forum in collaboration with Deloitte