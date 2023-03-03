Now is the time to recognize our community volunteers: Newsline





Receiving a community service award came as a surprise to Hornbys Auntie Sally.

Sally Nutira, more commonly known as Aunt Sally, has become a well-known support figure within her Hornby community. Our whnau have been a big part of Hornby with support in sports clubs, representatives of the school’s Board of Trustees and Te Horomako O Te Huruhuru Kohanga Reo, says Ms. Nutira. My sister Rose, my father Ben and uncle Pat were representatives for Hornby High School and Hornby Primary, and I had a year with Hornby High School as Mor’s representative. Mrs. Nutira became a team manager and part of the club leadership for Hornby Softball, later Royals Softball, a sports club in which she and her children became involved. I am currently club secretary of Hornby Rugby League and treasurer of Hornby Rugby League Juniors. During those early years I was also a volunteer, along with many who were in management roles, for the Canterbury Rugby League with age grade teams as well as the Southern Zone Rugby League. Ms Nutira says she was involved with Te Horomako O Te Huruhuru Kohanga Reo for more than 35 years in various volunteer roles. Treasurer, Secretary, Chairman, whnau member when my children attended, for later years as a whnau support. I am a current treasurer for the South Island Mori Netball Association and I am involved with Te Taumutu Rnanga, Ngti Moki Marae as a whnau member. While she never expected anything in return, her community noticed her dedication and numerous nominations were made for Ms. Nutira to receive the recognition she deserved. This support and volunteer work was recognized with Christchurch City Council’s Community Service Award last year. This year, Mrs. Nutira is helping to promote the awards, which open for nominations on Friday March 3, 2023. Ms Nutira was born and raised in Hornby, apart from two years in Whakatne in 1990 and 1991. Hornby is home to me – a place where there is family everywhere, says Ms Nutira. Mrs. Nutira says that receiving this award was completely unclear to her. I really didn’t expect it and was very shocked when I found out. The Community Service Awards are a chance to give well-deserved recognition to the people who make our communities better places to live. It is an opportunity to thank and honor volunteers for their dedication. Nominations for our 2023 recipients open on Friday 3 March and close on Friday 31 March.

