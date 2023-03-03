ThedaCare is honored on Newsweek’s 2023 World’s Best Hospitals list





ThedaCare-Appleton Regional Medical Center has been honored on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Best Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Recognition for ThedaCare-Appleton Regional Medical Center demonstrates the dedication of our team members who are dedicated to improving the health and well-being of our communities by empowering each person to live their unique, best life through coordinated care and specialized, Dale said. Gisi Senior Vice President, ThedaCare Central Region. This recognition reflects ThedaCares’ promise to our patients and families, who are at the heart of everything we do. It is also a reflection of our team members, who are the heart of our organization, caring for and serving our communities. Since 1958, ThedaCare-Appleton Regional Medical Center has provided high quality health care at an affordable cost. Today, the regional medical center has 1,200 employees, more than 750 providers, nearly 150 acute care beds and a 24/7 emergency department. A wide range of clinical and support services are available, including: Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Cancer Care, General Surgery, Obstetrics and more. The award list was announced on March 1, 2023 and can currently be viewed on the Newsweeks website. This is the second year that ThedaCare-Appleton Regional Medical Center has been included on the list. Newsweek and Statista developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the rankings. Four data sources were used for the assessment: Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers and healthcare professionals

Patient experience: the study of patient satisfaction with hospitalization

Patient-reported outcome measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals

Hospital quality metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting time and quality of treatment ThedaCare is committed to being a population health organization that looks at the whole person to understand the unique needs of each patient, Gisi said. Quality metrics, patient experience and outcomes, such as those measured through Newsweek and Statista, helps ThedaCare monitor progress, allowing teams to continue to prepare and respond to the needs of the communities we serve, now and in the future. World’s Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions in 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, Netherlands, Austria , Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. About ThedaCare For more than 110 years, ThedaCare has been committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves in Northeast and Central Wisconsin. The organization provides care to more than 600,000 residents in 17 counties and employs approximately 7,000 health care professionals. ThedaCare has 180 points of care, including eight hospitals. As an organization committed to being a leader in Population Health, team members are dedicated to empowering people to live their unique and best lives. ThedaCare also partners with communities to understand needs, find solutions together, and encourage health awareness and action. ThedaCare is the first in Wisconsin to be a Member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, giving specialists the opportunity to consult with Mayo Clinic experts on patient care. ThedaCare is proud to partner with Childrens Wisconsin and Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network to improve convenient access to the most advanced levels of specialty care. ThedaCare is a not-for-profit health system with a Level II trauma center, comprehensive cancer care, stroke and cardiac programs, and primary care. For more information, visit thedacare.org or follow ThedaCare on social media. Members of the media should call Cassandra Wallace, Public and Media Relations Consultant at 920.442.0328 or ThedaCare-Neenah Regional Medical Center at 920.729.3100 and ask for the marketing person on the call. Connected

