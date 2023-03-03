Secretary Antony J. Blinken with India Today’s Geeta Mohan

QUESTION: This is an India Today World Exclusive. The most prominent voice from the G20 ministerial is joining us today here at India Today. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, thank you very much for joining us and doing this.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Good to be with you. Thank you.

QUESTION: The G20 presidency has begun at a turbulent time. There are so many differences. You talked about it. We have heard different leaders in different press at different press conferences address the same issue. But the bigger question here is that despite all the heated talks and exchanges we’ve heard about, there is still no consensus on the Russia-Ukraine war, no consensus on the communique.

Now, in this, I want to know how and why the West has failed to isolate Russia. Why do I say this? Because Russia is still in the room, and in fact, you meet the Russian Foreign Minister, Lavrov.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: So, first, I think it’s very clear in various ways that Russia is isolated in terms of its aggression against Ukraine. Back a few weeks ago 141 countries, three-quarters of the United Nations, stood up in the General Assembly and voted for a resolution condemning Russian aggression and calling for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. Here at the G20, the meeting of foreign ministers, if you look at the chairmanship statement that was made by India, it reflects on the part of 18 of the 20 countries, that is, every country except Russia and China, exactly the language that was. used by the leaders at the Bali meetings just a few months ago in terms of what Russia is doing in Ukraine.

So I think world opinion is very, very clear about that, and in today’s meetings and I think it’s also fair to say that a number of countries again called on Russia to end its aggression. And this is a concern not only for Ukraine, not only for countries in Europe; it is a concern for the whole world, because the consequences of Russian aggression are being felt around the world. People are feeling it in terms of higher energy prices, higher food prices, and countries are feeling it in a different way because there has been an attack not only on Ukraine, but on the principles at the heart of the Charter. of the United Nations, principles that are necessary. about trying to keep peace around the world, like: one country just can’t go and try to conquer another, erase its borders, erase its identity. So I think it’s very clear where the world is on that, and that was reflected again here in New Delhi.

QUESTION: But the aggression continues and does not stop. The G20 could not; American sanctions have not prevailed. So when we talk about isolation, we were talking about absolute isolation of a country that is an aggressor, and that certainly doesn’t seem to be the case here.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Well, I think if you look at what actually happened, the Ukrainian people with a lot of support from countries around the world actually stopped what Russia was trying to do. Russia was trying to wipe Ukraine off the map, absorb it into Russia, make it cease to exist. This has failed and it has failed because the Ukrainian people stood up and because much of the world came to help Ukraine defend itself.

Since then, after that initial attempt to eliminate Ukraine as an independent country failed, Russia has been pushed back into Ukraine to the east and south. The Ukrainians have taken back more than 50 percent of the territory that Russia initially took from them during the aggression.

Unfortunately, tragically, Russia is moving on. It is true that it has not stopped. But while he is doing this, he is suffering tremendously. President Putin has caused terrible damage not only to Ukraine, but also to his own country. Public accounts say Russia has suffered 200,000 casualties, killed and wounded, in Ukraine, and he continues to throw troops into this war, a war of his own making. More than a million Russians have left the country.

QUESTION:Right.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:They tend to be the most educated and sophisticated in building a modern economy. A thousand companies from all over the world have left Russia. They are not doing business there because the reputational cost of doing business has become too great.

So all of these things, as well as sanctions and export controls, are weighing more and more heavily on Russia. But at the end of the day, yes, the objective is for her to stop the aggression and restore the full sovereignty of Ukraine. And that requires that we continue to support Ukraine and continue to put pressure on Russia.

QUESTION: And it will take time. But you are here in New Delhi and the concerns of New Delhi and India are a little different. We were talking about China here. Do you think that, because of this war, the focus has shifted away from China and Chinese aggression, whether it’s against Taiwan, India, or for that matter, we now see Chinese spy balloons in American airspace? Is this a concern? How do you see America versus China? And how do you see America continuing to be a net security provider to the world?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING: Instead, I see two things. First, as I mentioned, even though so many countries are working to support Ukraine, they are also working together, including here at the G20, to address global problems that concern people around the world, and I mentioned some of them, from food. energy uncertainty and insecurity to climate to global health, including in the wake of COVID, to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

At the same time, I actually think that what Russia has done in Ukraine has awakened other parts of the world to concerns about other potential aggressors. And the very reason that so many countries beyond Europe are rising up against Russian aggression is because they know that if we let that aggression go unpunished, then other potential aggressors might say, well, if Russia can pull it off, so can we, me too. And that, I think, is a powerful motivator.

At the same time, tomorrow we will meet with our Quad partners Australia, Japan and India and I am looking forward to that because we have done a lot of work to focus on issues of common interest to us in the Indo-Pacific. And the United States is deeply engaged throughout the Indo-Pacific with a common goal that we have with India, with Japan, with Australia, but also with most countries in the region, and that is to make sure that we maintain a , Open, prosperous Indo-Pacific. And there are so many things that they were doing together to ensure that they were able to do that.

QUESTION:Talking about another concern that India has, there has been a lot of criticism when it comes to the Indian government regarding some American businessmen and short sellers who have come up with reports that they didn’t do that didn’t go well. government, especially the massive losses to one of India’s leading industrialists, Gautam Adani; and then George Soros comes out and says the Hindenburg report will lead to a democratic revival in India. Was this matter discussed with your Indian counterpart Dr. Jaishankar? If so, what was your answer? If not, can you think about this issue?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:It was not discussed and, I think, for a very good reason. These are private issues involving private companies, private citizens, and they do not affect the relationship between the United States and India, government to government and the work that was being done directly bilaterally, but also here at the G20 in support of India’s leadership . That is exactly what we focused on today, the work that we have done and it has been quite remarkable in deepening and strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the United States. I think it has reached unprecedented levels and we expect to demonstrate it further when Prime Minister Modi visits Washington in the near future.

And at the same time, the focus today was intensely on the very ambitious agenda that India has for the G20 and the support that the United States is providing for that agenda.

QUESTION:There is another very important aspect in Indo-US cooperation, which is health, health sector, COVID-19. But the outlook is bleak when it comes to the reports that are emerging now. The US Department of Energy has concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely originated from a laboratory leak. In this, you have had many agencies reporting to you, sending reports. What can you say definitively that Beijing is really indulging in biological warfare?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:There are some very distinct things here that are important to be clear about. First, President Biden was determined from day one to get to the bottom of the origins of COVID-19, why it happened, how it happened, to enable us to make sure, to the greatest extent possible, that we don’t happen again And in doing so, he asked all our intelligence agencies to focus their resources and attention on this matter. And what we have now after extensive study is that some of our agencies and departments believe that COVID originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, others believe that it is more likely that it originated in an animal market also in Wuhan, neither agency can definitively say it was one or the other. And so the bottom line is that we don’t know definitively. But, of course, the possibility that it originated in a laboratory is very clear and very real. And that’s what some agencies think is more likely, again, not definitively.

But that is also separate from the question of whether this was about a biological weapon and anything to do with a country’s deliberate actions to develop, use, release it. And none of the agencies, to my knowledge, have found that.

QUESTION:But do you see biological warfare as a threat coming from China separately?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:We have real concerns about the development and potential use of bioweapons in various countries around the world. We’ve worked for years to make sure that doesn’t happen. There is something called the Biological Weapons Convention, which was a strong adherent, and at the same time we have programs around the world to help countries that have biological research programs for medical reasons, for example to make sure that they are completely safe and secure.

QUESTION:My last question for you. The USCIRF report, under your leadership, has been very critical of India when it comes to several categories, be it freedom of speech or treatment of minorities. Is this an area that was addressed in your bilateral meetings with Dr. Jaishankar? And if so, again, what was India’s response to it?

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:We have an ongoing dialogue about both our democracies and human rights because, as the two largest democracies in the world, it is at the heart of who we are. It is central to our identity. And in our case, we from the first day of our democracy, our founding fathers set as a goal to create a more perfect union, which is a recognition that we were not perfect, we will never be, but it is in the effort for that we do better and better for democracy, for human rights, to make progress. And I think that’s a shared commitment that we both have. And when questions or issues come up, we discuss them directly, very openly, very freely. And I think we will hold each other accountable when there are concerns.

And that, I think, is typical of a lot of our conversations and it came up today. But the point is that we were engaging in these issues directly, as friends, as partners, and, I believe and hope, working to make sure that both of our societies continue to grow stronger when it comes to our democracies and when it comes to people. . rights.

QUESTION:Secretary Blinken, thank you so much for joining us here at India Today and for this very candid conversation. Thank you.

THE SECRETARY IS WEARING:Thank you. It’s great to be with you.