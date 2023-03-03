Designation of Russian nationals involved in serious human rights abuses against Vladimir Kara-Murza





Today, we are designating six individuals in connection with the arbitrary detention of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent Russian pro-democracy activist, human rights defender and Kremlin critic who has been imprisoned in Moscow since April 2022 for speaking against Russia. war against Ukraine. The Treasury Department is designating three Russian nationals, Andrei Andreevich Zadachin, Elena Anatolievna Lenskaya, and Danila Yurievich Mikheev, for their involvement in serious human rights abuses pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13818, which is based on and implements the Magnitsky Global Accountability Act for Human Rights. Zadachin is a special investigator assigned to the Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, which ordered a criminal case to be opened against Kara-Murza based on his expression of anti-war views. Lenskaya is a judge of the Basmanny District Court in Moscow, who oversaw Kara-Murza’s detention hearing and ordered that he be held in custody on charges based on exercising his right to freedom of expression. Mikheev has been designated for providing support for serious human rights abuses, namely serving as an expert witness on behalf of the Russian government at the hearing that resulted in the arbitrary detention of Kara-Murza. The State Department is also imposing visa restrictions on Zadachin and Lenskaya for their involvement in a serious human rights violation, pursuant to section 7031(c) of the State Department’s Related Programs Appropriations Act of 2023 Department of State. Additionally, the Department is designating Russian government officials Oleg Mikhailovich Sviridenko, Diana Igorevna Mishchenko, and Ilya Pavlovich Kozlov pursuant to section 1(a)(iii)(A) ​​of EO 14024, which authorizes sanctions against harmful activities of Russian governments. Sviridenko is the Russian Deputy Minister of Justice who oversees the prosecution of criminal cases, including the criminal case Kara-Murza is facing. Mishchenko is the judge who issued the initial ruling that approved Kara-Murza’s arrest and sentenced her to 15 days in jail. Kozlov is the judge who dismissed Kara-Murza’s appeal against Mishchenko’s administrative arrest decision. Kara-Murza was arrested in Moscow in April 2022 after exercising his right to freedom of expression to speak out against the Kremlin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Russian The government later filed additional politically motivated charges against him, and Kara-Murza currently faces the possibility of more than 30 years in prison. In January, the State Department launched the “No Just Cause” campaign calling for the release of Kara-Murza and other political prisoners around the world. The United States reiterates its call for Kara-Murza’s immediate and unconditional release and is committed to ensuring that Vladimir Putin’s efforts to silence critics will not succeed in suppressing the truth about his brutal war against chosen against Ukraine, which continues to cause unconscionable death. abuse and destruction. For more information about the determinations of these sanctions, please see the Department of the TreasuryPress release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.state.gov/designating-russian-nationals-involved-in-serious-human-rights-abuses-against-vladimir-kara-murza/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos