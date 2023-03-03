German is given a boost as part of the new schools’ language programme

The program to improve language teaching in schools will be run by University College London from September 2023.

Part of the Language Hubs program will be the promotion of the German language in schools.

The government remains committed to boosting language learning in schools by announcing an expansion of the Mandarin Excellence Programme.

Thousands of pupils will benefit from a new flagship language programme, designed to raise the quality of language lessons in primary and secondary schools. The program aims to meet the government’s targets for increasing the number of students learning languages ​​at GCSE level and beyond, by providing high-quality, evidence-based language training.

The Department for Education is today (Friday 3 March) announcing the IOE, Faculty of Education and Society at University College London (UCL) has successfully secured a £14.9 million contract to run its Language Hubs program in primary schools and secondary during the next three years. building on the ground-breaking work that the National Center for Excellence in Language Pedagogy (NCELP) had done to improve language learning.

Recruitment will begin for up to 25 flagship schools specializing in the language to support up to 105 partner schools enrolling in the program in its first year. Primary schools will work with partner secondary schools by modeling best practices and evidence-based training for language teachers. The program aims to improve the transition of language learning from key stage 2 to key stage 3, so that students have strong language skills an important component of a broad and balanced curriculum.

Another part of the Language Hubs program will focus on German. Plans will be developed to promote German language learning and culture, working with trained specialist German teachers to widen the participation of German language learning in primary and secondary schools. UCL IOE will collaborate with the Goethe-Institut to implement these plans in stages.

This will support the Department’s EBacc ambition for 90 per cent of year 10 students in state-funded schools to study a combination of core academic subjects, including a language, by 2025.

Nick Gibb, Minister for School Standards said:

Our economy needs people who can communicate across the globe and trade with overseas businesses. This program is about ensuring that we have the next generation of young people with the languages ​​needed to compete on the world stage. Raising academic standards in schools has been a key priority for the Government since 2010. Our range of Curriculum Centers – model schools that spread their best practice – have played a major role in improving the quality of teaching in schools. Language teachers will benefit from rigorous training and knowledge, working with experts, to improve language teaching in primary and secondary schools, opening up these global opportunities for generations to come.

The Language Hubs program will be developed in line with Ian Bauckhams Modern Foreign Language Pedagogy Review 2016, which recommended the need for systematic knowledge of the vocabulary, grammar and sound of the language being studied. It will also fulfill the commitment of the Departmental Schools White Paper to establish a network of language centres.

Since 2012, the Department has established several curriculum centres, including maths centres, English centres, music centers and computer centres, all of which were designed to develop expertise in teaching specific subjects. The Language Hubs program will build on the success of the curriculum hubs to help build a system of language leadership in mainstream schools, as well as personal development for teachers in partner schools.

Professor Li Wei, Director and Dean of the IOE, Faculty of Education and Society at UCL said:

Language skills and intercultural understanding expand opportunities for individuals, communities and society. With our consortium partners, we are delighted to be taking this next step forward in reinvigorating language learning in schools across the country, for all students, based on the principles of the Bauckham Review. At IOE, we are equally pleased to be expanding our work in supporting the professional development of teachers, including as a provider, with the British Council, of the Mandarin Excellence Program and as a provider of the Early Career Framework and National Qualifications programmes. Professional.

Sir Ian Bauckham CBE, Chair of the Review of Modern Foreign Language Pedagogy (2016) said:

Language learning has never been more important in our global world. To do this successfully in school requires that our language teachers are well supported with the planning and sequencing of their curriculum, that they have access to good quality teaching materials and that we invest in high quality professional development and evidence-based for them. I am delighted that the work of the Pedagogical Review of Modern Foreign Languages ​​2016 is being taken forward with the new Hubs programme. I hope it brings significant support to more language teachers and I wish UCL will build on important foundations.

Maddalaine Ansell, Director of Education, British Council, said:

The British Council is delighted to be part of this new key language program and to continue our work on the Mandarin Excellence Programme. The importance of language skills and knowledge and understanding of other cultures cannot be overstated. Language learning can open doors for young people starting their careers and bring new opportunities for cultural understanding in a globally connected world.

In addition to the launch of the Language Hubs programme, the Department is announcing an expansion of the Mandarin Excellence Program (MEP) which began in 2016. This program has been very successful, with our data showing that students who have been in the MEP are more likely to get a higher grade (Level 8 or 9) in GCSE Mandarin than students not on the programme. The program is expanding and recruiting 21 more schools over the next two years to reach an expected 100 participating schools by September 2024.

The department will also carry out a consultation on changes to the content of the A-level Chinese subject, with a view to making this qualification more suitable for students without knowledge of the Chinese language.