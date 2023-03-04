The MUSE Project – International News and Notes





Conferences and Symposia Australia date: 2425 June 2013

event: 2013 Conference

organization: Australian Philosophical Association

location: The University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Saint Lucia

contact: http://aap.org.au/AAPConference Canada date: June 27, 2013

event: 2013 Annual Congress

organization: Canadian Philosophical Association

location: University of Victoria, Victoria

contact: http://www.acpcpa.ca

date: 58 June 2013

event: Congress of Social Sciences and Humanities

subject: Oppression, Resistance and Rights: Philosophical and Religious Perspectives

organization: Canadian Jacques Maritain Association

location: University of Victoria, Victoria

contact: Dr. David Klassen, [email protected] com Denmark date: 1214 June 2013

event: Ethical and Social Issues Surrounding Information and Communication Technology (ETHCOMP) 2013

subject: Opportunities of Ethical ICT

location: Institute of Business Communication and Information Sciences, University of Southern Denmark, Kolding Israel date: 1011 June, 2013

event: CONFERENCES

subject: Beauty, Bravery, Blood, and Glory: Ancient Virtues and Vices in Modern Popular Culture

location: Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan, Ramat Gan

contact: Eran Almagor, [email protected]; Lisa Maurice, [email protected] Portugal date: 810 July 2013

event: Deleuze Studies Conference 2013

location: Center for Philosophy of Science, University of Lisbon

contact: http://deleuze2013.fc.ul.pt/conference.php Switzerland D eat : 37 J or 2013

event: 2013 Zurich Summer School in Neuroethics

location: University of Zurich

contact: Please send your application (CV and a short letter of motivation) to Laura Cabrera ([email protected]) and Markus Christen ([email protected]) [End Page 109] United Kingdom date: 2425 June 2013

event: Annual conference

subject: Combining theory and practice

organization: Association for Legal and Social Philosophy (ALSP)

location: Division of Law and Philosophy, School of Arts and Humanities, University of Stirling, Stirling, Scotland

contact: Ben Saunders, [email protected]; Rowan Cruff, [email protected] United States date: 1819 May 2013

event: 25th Annual Meeting

subject: Philosophical Issues in Crime and Mental Illness

organization: Association for the Advancement of Philosophy and Psychiatry

location: San Francisco, California

contact: Linda Muncy, [email protected]

date: 2931 May 2013

event: CONFERENCES

subject: Toward a New Psychiatry: Implications of Neuroscience, Neurotechnology, and DSM-5

location: LENfant Plaza Hotel, Washington, DC

contact: www.toward-a-new-psychiatry.com

date: 1315 June 2013

event: 39th Annual Meeting

subject: Philosophy of Cognitive Science

organization: Society for Philosophy and Psychology

location: Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island

contact: http://www.socphilpsych.org

date: 1729 June 2013

event: Character Project Summer Seminar

subject: Character: New perspectives and empirical discoveries

location: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

contact: http://www.thecharacterproject.com/summer.php

National and Local Groups Australia organization: Philosophy and Psychiatry Interest Group

contact: Dr. Canada organization: Association for the Advancement of Philosophy and Psychiatry – Canadian Affiliate Group, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

contact: Edwin Hersch, MD, 586 Eglinton Ave. E., Suite 707, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4P1P2; [email protected] Denmark organization: Danish Group for Philosophy, Medicine and Mental Health

contact: Dr. Soren Holm, Department of Medical Philosophy and Clinical Theory, University of Copenhagen, Blegdamsvej 3C – 2200N

contact: Dr. Anton Aggernaes, Institute of Neuro-physiology, University of Copenhagen, Buldborgvej 25 – DK, 2000 Fredriksberg finland organization: Finnish Group for Philosophy, Medicine and Mental Health

contact: Professor Ingmar Porn and Dr. Markus Heinimaa, Department of Philosophy, University of Turku – 20700 Turku France organization: Psychiatric Evolution

contact: Professor Yves Thoret, 53 Aven Anatole, 78300, Poissy Germany organization: Department of Philosophical Foundations of Psychiatry, DGPPN (German Psychiatric Association)

contact: dr Thomas Fuchs, Heidelberg University Hospital, Psychiatric Clinic, Vostr. 4, D-69115 Heidelberg; [email protected] uni-heidelberg.de; dr Martin Heinze, Clinic Bremen-Ost; [email protected]; www.dgppn.de

organization: Society for Philosophy and Psychical Sciences

contact: dr Christian Kupke, c/o Charit Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Schumannstr. 20/21, 10117 Berlin, [email protected]; www.gpwp.de [End Page 110] Israel organization: Society for Philosophy, Counseling and Psychotherapy

contact: Dr. Ran Lahav, Yarmin Street 25 – Mevascret Zion…

