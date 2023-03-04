International
The MUSE Project – International News and Notes
Conferences and Symposia
Australia
date: 2425 June 2013
event: 2013 Conference
organization: Australian Philosophical Association
location: The University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Saint Lucia
contact: http://aap.org.au/AAPConference
Canada
date: June 27, 2013
event: 2013 Annual Congress
organization: Canadian Philosophical Association
location: University of Victoria, Victoria
contact: http://www.acpcpa.ca
date: 58 June 2013
event: Congress of Social Sciences and Humanities
subject: Oppression, Resistance and Rights: Philosophical and Religious Perspectives
organization: Canadian Jacques Maritain Association
location: University of Victoria, Victoria
contact: Dr. David Klassen, [email protected] com
Denmark
date: 1214 June 2013
event: Ethical and Social Issues Surrounding Information and Communication Technology (ETHCOMP) 2013
subject: Opportunities of Ethical ICT
location: Institute of Business Communication and Information Sciences, University of Southern Denmark, Kolding
Israel
date: 1011 June, 2013
event: CONFERENCES
subject: Beauty, Bravery, Blood, and Glory: Ancient Virtues and Vices in Modern Popular Culture
location: Ben Gurion University of the Negev, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan, Ramat Gan
contact: Eran Almagor, [email protected]; Lisa Maurice, [email protected]
Portugal
date: 810 July 2013
event: Deleuze Studies Conference 2013
location: Center for Philosophy of Science, University of Lisbon
contact: http://deleuze2013.fc.ul.pt/conference.php
Switzerland
Deat: 37 Jor2013
event: 2013 Zurich Summer School in Neuroethics
location: University of Zurich
contact: Please send your application (CV and a short letter of motivation) to Laura Cabrera ([email protected]) and Markus Christen ([email protected]) [End Page 109]
United Kingdom
date: 2425 June 2013
event: Annual conference
subject: Combining theory and practice
organization: Association for Legal and Social Philosophy (ALSP)
location: Division of Law and Philosophy, School of Arts and Humanities, University of Stirling, Stirling, Scotland
contact: Ben Saunders, [email protected]; Rowan Cruff, [email protected]
United States
date: 1819 May 2013
event: 25th Annual Meeting
subject: Philosophical Issues in Crime and Mental Illness
organization: Association for the Advancement of Philosophy and Psychiatry
location: San Francisco, California
contact: Linda Muncy, [email protected]
date: 2931 May 2013
event: CONFERENCES
subject: Toward a New Psychiatry: Implications of Neuroscience, Neurotechnology, and DSM-5
location: LENfant Plaza Hotel, Washington, DC
contact: www.toward-a-new-psychiatry.com
date: 1315 June 2013
event: 39th Annual Meeting
subject: Philosophy of Cognitive Science
organization: Society for Philosophy and Psychology
location: Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island
contact: http://www.socphilpsych.org
date: 1729 June 2013
event: Character Project Summer Seminar
subject: Character: New perspectives and empirical discoveries
location: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina
contact: http://www.thecharacterproject.com/summer.php
National and Local Groups
Australia
organization: Philosophy and Psychiatry Interest Group
contact: Dr.
Canada
organization: Association for the Advancement of Philosophy and Psychiatry – Canadian Affiliate Group, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
contact: Edwin Hersch, MD, 586 Eglinton Ave. E., Suite 707, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M4P1P2; [email protected]
Denmark
organization: Danish Group for Philosophy, Medicine and Mental Health
contact: Dr. Soren Holm, Department of Medical Philosophy and Clinical Theory, University of Copenhagen, Blegdamsvej 3C – 2200N
contact: Dr. Anton Aggernaes, Institute of Neuro-physiology, University of Copenhagen, Buldborgvej 25 – DK, 2000 Fredriksberg
finland
organization: Finnish Group for Philosophy, Medicine and Mental Health
contact: Professor Ingmar Porn and Dr. Markus Heinimaa, Department of Philosophy, University of Turku – 20700 Turku
France
organization: Psychiatric Evolution
contact: Professor Yves Thoret, 53 Aven Anatole, 78300, Poissy
Germany
organization: Department of Philosophical Foundations of Psychiatry, DGPPN (German Psychiatric Association)
contact: dr Thomas Fuchs, Heidelberg University Hospital, Psychiatric Clinic, Vostr. 4, D-69115 Heidelberg; [email protected] uni-heidelberg.de; dr Martin Heinze, Clinic Bremen-Ost; [email protected]; www.dgppn.de
organization: Society for Philosophy and Psychical Sciences
contact: dr Christian Kupke, c/o Charit Clinic for Psychiatry and Psychotherapy Schumannstr. 20/21, 10117 Berlin, [email protected]; www.gpwp.de [End Page 110]
Israel
organization: Society for Philosophy, Counseling and Psychotherapy
contact: Dr. Ran Lahav, Yarmin Street 25 – Mevascret Zion…
|
Sources
2/ https://muse.jhu.edu/pub/1/article/511276/pdf
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The MUSE Project – International News and Notes
- Arizona Renaissance Festival Serves Up Fun This Weekend
- Rise of infrastructure startups
- Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien’ Movie Completes Cast (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter
- NHL Trade Deadline: Minnesota Wild trades Jordan Greenway to Buffalo Sabers
- Koch Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection
- What are the latest family history technologies and innovations?
- Satellite images show the ongoing changes to the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant
- Boris Johnson may have misled Parliament about aspects of the lockdown
- WSJ: Xi Jinping Wants to Further Strengthen the Communist Party’s Grip on China | Vlisma
- Karnataka: ‘Beat BJP leaders with slippers if they seek to vote on behalf of PM Modis’, says Hindu Sena leader
- Turkey’s Erdogan must take concrete action against Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood