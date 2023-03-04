International
The Trump-Fox News world war gets nasty
Ten minutes later, Bannon went behind the network again, bringing the audience to its feet as he called out Fox for not turning on Trump since he announced his campaign in November. He called Rupert Murdoch, the founder of News Corp. who stands at the head of the media empire.
Murdoch, you have considered Trumps not going to be president, Bannon continued as the crowd roared with applause. But we think you won’t have a network because we would fight every step of the way.
Far from random broadsides, Bannon’s rant against Fox News was the latest in what has become a heated war between the MAGA world and the longtime conservative channel. Trump himself has come out on Fox News before, often for coverage he has deemed unfair. But the current state of affairs coming into what promises to be a hotly contested GOP primary is as tense as it’s ever been.
The network not presented the former president on his airwaves since November. The face of CPAC, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, himself a close Trump ally, has also not appeared on the channel since allegations surfaced in January that he sexually assaulted a campaign staffer. (Schlapp has denied wrongdoing). And in the halls of the CPAC conference, disdain for Fox News was not an uncommon sentiment among those gathered.
Sandra Salstrom, a harpist from Houston, said she gets all the news she needs from Bannon’s War Room show and enjoys tuning into programs hosted by Charlie Kirk, another prominent right-wing commentator.
“I don’t have anything to do with Fox now,” Salstrom said, explaining that she doesn’t have a TV at home, but watched the network while at the gym. They disgust me.
“I haven’t watched Fox in years,” said Andra Griffin of Manatee County, Fla., who said she stopped watching the network in 2019 and cut herself off from Fox entirely by 2020. Instead, right-wing activists like Griffin have turned their attention to more conservative alternative networks like Newsmax, which had a large presence at CPAC.
Fox Radio skipped its usual media-related booth at CPAC this year. Fox Nation did not broadcast live or sponsor the reception as it has done in past years. There were no prime-time Fox News stars like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham or Tucker Carlson scheduled to speak on stage in contrast to years past, where Fox stars were in heavy rotation on stage or in the audience.
A Fox News spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Fox News’ absence from CPAC has fueled larger questions about the role the Murdoch-owned network is aiming to play in the Republican primary. Trump’s potential 2024 rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been presented across Murdoch-owned entities as he promotes his recently published memoir. Anti-Woke activist Vivek Ramaswamy launched his presidential campaign with an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. And former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has repeatedly appeared on the network, with her launch announcement broadcast live on TV.
All of this comes as Fox is facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which is seeking $1.6 billion in damages over the network’s role in its coverage of conspiracies surrounding the 2020 election. The latest filings reveal that top-level network officials top brass privately cast doubt on Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, even as voices on the air were supporting Trump in the false narrative.
While Trump himself has not recently been interviewed on the Fox News airwaves Semaphore reported he is facing a soft ban from the network he continues to cover and his campaign is referenced by hosts.
For his part, Trump has stepped up his attacks on the longtime conservative TV channel, sharing multiple posts on his Truth Social platform in recent days critical of the channel and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. Too many incompetent RINOS at FoxNews! Trump tweeted Thursday. The day before, Trump called Murdoch and other Fox executives a bunch of MAGA hating globalist RINOS who should get off Business News ASAP.
With the Fox stars out of the picture, CPAC attendees flocked to popular right-wing alternatives like Bannon’s War Room, which hosted its podcast live, along with Newsmax, OAN, the right-wing Broadcast Network and others.
William Marks, a developer and software manager from southern Maryland, said he still watches Fox News and Newsmax, but believes the former is drifting further away from the conservative landscape, a fault not of the anchors but of the ownership, he said.
Even with such defections, Fox News remains the king of cable news and prime-time ratings. The ten most-watched cable news shows are all on Fox News, with Tucker Carlson and Five with over 3 million viewers. according to AdWeek. And for conservative stars, the Fox News evening shows are still the No. 1 place to get attention for their cause.
“I love being back on Fox News and I have nothing bad to say about it,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who appears frequently on Fox News as well as Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/03/the-trump-world-fox-news-war-gets-nasty-00085506
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Trump-Fox News world war gets nasty
- PM Modi to address post-budget webinar
- UK Suppliers Expect Government to U-turn on Planned Energy Cost Support Cuts | energy bill
- Five arrested for credit card fraud using Bollywood celebrities’ PAN details
- Fil-French rules table tennis competitions
- Mannequins and robots share the podium at the Coperni fashion show | Fashion
- The MUSE Project – International News and Notes
- Arizona Renaissance Festival Serves Up Fun This Weekend
- Rise of infrastructure startups
- Fede Alvarez’s ‘Alien’ Movie Completes Cast (Exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter
- NHL Trade Deadline: Minnesota Wild trades Jordan Greenway to Buffalo Sabers
- Koch Fall 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection