The Trump-Fox News world war gets nasty

Ten minutes later, Bannon went behind the network again, bringing the audience to its feet as he called out Fox for not turning on Trump since he announced his campaign in November. He called Rupert Murdoch, the founder of News Corp. who stands at the head of the media empire.

Murdoch, you have considered Trumps not going to be president, Bannon continued as the crowd roared with applause. But we think you won’t have a network because we would fight every step of the way.

Fox News illegally called it about the opposition, and not about Donald J. Trump, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said during his speech at CPAC on March 3, 2023.

Far from random broadsides, Bannon’s rant against Fox News was the latest in what has become a heated war between the MAGA world and the longtime conservative channel. Trump himself has come out on Fox News before, often for coverage he has deemed unfair. But the current state of affairs coming into what promises to be a hotly contested GOP primary is as tense as it’s ever been.

The network not presented the former president on his airwaves since November. The face of CPAC, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, himself a close Trump ally, has also not appeared on the channel since allegations surfaced in January that he sexually assaulted a campaign staffer. (Schlapp has denied wrongdoing). And in the halls of the CPAC conference, disdain for Fox News was not an uncommon sentiment among those gathered.

Sandra Salstrom, a harpist from Houston, said she gets all the news she needs from Bannon’s War Room show and enjoys tuning into programs hosted by Charlie Kirk, another prominent right-wing commentator.

“I don’t have anything to do with Fox now,” Salstrom said, explaining that she doesn’t have a TV at home, but watched the network while at the gym. They disgust me.

“I haven’t watched Fox in years,” said Andra Griffin of Manatee County, Fla., who said she stopped watching the network in 2019 and cut herself off from Fox entirely by 2020. Instead, right-wing activists like Griffin have turned their attention to more conservative alternative networks like Newsmax, which had a large presence at CPAC.

Fox Radio skipped its usual media-related booth at CPAC this year. Fox Nation did not broadcast live or sponsor the reception as it has done in past years. There were no prime-time Fox News stars like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham or Tucker Carlson scheduled to speak on stage in contrast to years past, where Fox stars were in heavy rotation on stage or in the audience.

A Fox News spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With the Fox stars out of the picture, CPAC attendees flocked to popular right-wing alternatives like Steve Bannon’s War Room, which hosted its own live podcast.

Fox News’ absence from CPAC has fueled larger questions about the role the Murdoch-owned network is aiming to play in the Republican primary. Trump’s potential 2024 rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been presented across Murdoch-owned entities as he promotes his recently published memoir. Anti-Woke activist Vivek Ramaswamy launched his presidential campaign with an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show. And former UN ambassador Nikki Haley has repeatedly appeared on the network, with her launch announcement broadcast live on TV.

All of this comes as Fox is facing a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems, which is seeking $1.6 billion in damages over the network’s role in its coverage of conspiracies surrounding the 2020 election. The latest filings reveal that top-level network officials top brass privately cast doubt on Trump’s claims that the election was stolen, even as voices on the air were supporting Trump in the false narrative.

While Trump himself has not recently been interviewed on the Fox News airwaves Semaphore reported he is facing a soft ban from the network he continues to cover and his campaign is referenced by hosts.

For his part, Trump has stepped up his attacks on the longtime conservative TV channel, sharing multiple posts on his Truth Social platform in recent days critical of the channel and its owner, Rupert Murdoch. Too many incompetent RINOS at FoxNews! Trump tweeted Thursday. The day before, Trump called Murdoch and other Fox executives a bunch of MAGA hating globalist RINOS who should get off Business News ASAP.

Kimberly Guilfoyle gives an interview to One America News Network during CPAC on March 2, 2023.

William Marks, a developer and software manager from southern Maryland, said he still watches Fox News and Newsmax, but believes the former is drifting further away from the conservative landscape, a fault not of the anchors but of the ownership, he said.

Even with such defections, Fox News remains the king of cable news and prime-time ratings. The ten most-watched cable news shows are all on Fox News, with Tucker Carlson and Five with over 3 million viewers. according to AdWeek. And for conservative stars, the Fox News evening shows are still the No. 1 place to get attention for their cause.

“I love being back on Fox News and I have nothing bad to say about it,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who appears frequently on Fox News as well as Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.