5 things you need to know about the least developed countries in the world
The Conference of Least Developed Countries or LDCs takes place every 10 years and this year’s meeting from 5 to 9 March 2023, known as LDC5will focus on addressing the needs of the 46 countries identified at the top of the global agenda and supporting them as they strive to return to the path of sustainable development.
1. What is a least developed country?
Least developed countries (LDCs) are countries listed by the United Nations that exhibit the lowest indicators of socio-economic development in a variety of indices. All LDCs have per capita gross national income (GNI) below USD 1,018; compare that to almost $71,000 in the United States, $44,000 in France, $9,900 in Turkey and $6,530 in South Africa according to data from the World Bank.
These countries also score low on indicators for nutrition, health, school enrollment and literacy and score high on economic and environmental vulnerability, which measures factors such as remoteness, dependence on agriculture and exposure to natural disasters.
There are currently 46 LDCs, the vast majority of which are in Africa [see box below]. The list is reviewed every three years by the UN Economic and Social Council. Six countries graduated from LDC status between 1994 and 2020.
2. What are the challenges facing less developed countries?
Today, the 46 LDCs are home to about 1.1 billion people, which is 14 percent of the world’s population, and more than 75 percent of those people still live in poverty.
More than other countries, LDCs are at risk of deepening poverty and remaining in a situation of underdevelopment. They are also vulnerable to external economic shocks, natural and man-made disasters, communicable diseases and especially climate change.
Currently, the planet is on track to warm by about 2.7 degrees Celsius this century, which would devastate LDCs. These countries have contributed the least to carbon emissions and yet face some of the highest risks from climate change.
Meanwhile, LDCs are among the most affected COVID 19; all but eight experienced negative growth rates in 2020, and the pandemic downturn is projected to last longer than in wealthier countries.
Debt is a major problem for all LDCs: four are classified as in debt distress (Mozambique, Sao Tome and Principe, Somalia and Sudan) and 16 LDCs are at high risk of debt distress.
As such, LDCs require the highest level of attention from the international community.
3. How can the United Nations and the international community help LDCs?
Efforts by the UN system to reverse the growing marginalization of LDCs in the global economy and put them on a path to sustainable growth and development date back to the 1960s.
Since then, the UN has paid special attention to LDCs, recognizing them as the most vulnerable in the international community and granting them several benefits, including:
- Development financing: especially grants and loans from donors and financial institutions.
- Multilateral trading system: such as preferential market access and special treatments.
- Technical assistance: especially in terms of trade support.
The first LDC conference was held in Paris, France in 1981 and LDC5, marking 50th The anniversary was supposed to be held in March 2022, but was postponed to this year due to COVID.
4. What is the Doha Agenda for Action?
The Doha Program of Action (or DPoA, for acronyms!) is the development map for LDCs agreed in March 2022.
It includes six main focus areas:
- Poverty eradication and capacity building.
- Using the power of science, technology and innovation to tackle vulnerabilities and achieve the SDGs.
- Supporting structural transformation as a driver of prosperity.
- Increasing international trade of LDCs and regional integration.
- Addressing climate change, environmental degradation, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and building resilience to future shocks.
- Mobilizing international solidarity and revitalizing global partnerships.
Full implementation of the DPoA will help LDCs address the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting negative socio-economic impacts and enable them to get back on track to achieve the SDGs, including addressing the changes climatic.
The full text of the Doha Program of Action is available here in the 6 official languages of the UN.
5. What can we expect from LDC5?
The UN, LDCs, heads of state and government, development partners, the private sector, civil society, parliamentarians and youth will come together to agree on partnerships, commitments, innovations and plans in an effort to achieve the SDGs – of.
The UN Secretary General will address the conference and has already stressed the importance of supporting LDCs.
The Doha Agenda for Action reminds us that global recovery depends on LDCs getting the support they need. They need bold investments in health, education and social protection systems, all the resources needed to fully implement the 2030 Agenda and Sustainable Development Goals.
As LDCs take the first step towards these goals, they will meet certain targets that will enable them to to graduate from least developed country status.
Six countries have gone through this process: Botswana (in 1994), Cape Verde (2007), Maldives (2011), Samoa (2014), Equatorial Guinea (2017) and Vanuatu (2020).
