Four astronauts arrive at the International Space Station | Smart news





Four astronauts bound for the International Space Station (ISS) took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida early Thursday morning. About 25 hours later, their spacecraft successfully docked at the orbital laboratory. For the next six months, the astronauts who make up NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 will conduct more than 200 experiments that will help prepare us for missions to the Moon, Mars and beyond, and improve life here on Earth. , NASA administrator Bill Nelson says in a STATEMENT. Their research will include studying how specific materials grill in microgravity and crowding microorganisms transported by humans from outside the space station. Originally scheduled for Monday morning, the launch was delayed by a clogged filter. Engineers aborted the attempt with less than three minutes until takeoff when they noticed a problem with the ignition fluid, which was later explained as a clogged filter. CNNs Jackie Wattles. At a post-launch press conference, SpaceX’s director of crew mission management, Benji Reed, said the rocket likely launched safely on Monday, but it was best to take its time to leave no doubt. That’s not how we want to start people, Reed said at the conference, per CNN. We want people to know for sure that it will be fine. After the filter was replaced and the ignition fluid lines cleaned, the team blasted off into space at 12:34 a.m. ET Thursday, propelled by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket’s first stage separated less than three minutes after liftoff, and the Dragon capsule, also made by SpaceX, separated from the rocket’s upper stage just 12 minutes after liftoff, writes Space.coms Dinner Josh. But early Friday morning, when the crew had almost completed their journey, they encountered one final hiccup. Positioned about 65 feet from the ISS, they had to wait for an hour while flight controllers on the ground worked to fix a faulty latch sensor in the crew capsule, according to Marcia Dunn ofAssociated Press(AP). Finally, they docked successfully at 1:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The four space travelers are NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren Hoburg, United Arab Emirates (UAE) astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and Andrey Fedyaev, a cosmonaut for the Russian space agency, Roscosmos. Bowen, the mission commander, is the only one of the four who has flown in space before. Al Neyadi is the second person from the United Arab Emirates to fly to the space station and will be the first astronaut from an Arab nation to complete a long-duration mission in space, according to the AP. The new arrivals bring the number of astronauts aboard the ISS to 11 until the four members of the Crew-5 mission return to Earth on a trip scheduled for next week. Since then there has been a continuous human presence in the 250-mile-high research laboratory 2000. Recommended videos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/four-astronauts-arrive-at-the-international-space-station-180981740/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos