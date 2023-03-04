The local school secures council funding for the biodiversity garden project www.watford.gov.uk





Cherry Tree Primary School has been awarded £4,500 of Council Neighborhood Grant funding to create a biodiversity garden…

This new outdoor learning area will be used by all students and will include nature-themed sensory equipment so children can learn all about the environment, even in the colder months. The sensory element will provide an opportunity for peace and reflection time, reducing stress and anxiety and promoting happiness. The new green project will also improve local biodiversity in the Cherry Tree by attracting birds and bee pollinators to the city’s wildflower and insect homes. It will also provide the many benefits of outdoor learning, including opportunities for children to work together, develop their communication and language, social, problem-solving and team-building skills. Cherry Tree School has a thriving community and hosts many successful events for school children, their families and local residents. This outdoor space will be available to all children during the school day and will also be accessible to families and local residents during events such as summer fairs. Watford’s elected chairman, Peter Taylor, said: “This school is passionate about nature and the environment. Their environmental council has designed a biodiversity garden and I am excited that this funding will turn the students’ ideas into an inspiring nature garden. This will not only increase the local biodiversity at Cherry Tree, but also enrich children’s learning opportunities in nature, enabling them to explore, learn and thrive.” Headteacher at Cherry Tree Primary School, Cheska Tyler, said “We are excited to see this project come to life and look forward to the many benefits it will bring to our children, the school and the wider community. “We already love learning outside, so we believe this new area will increase our opportunities for peace and reflection time, but also reduce any anxiety our children may have. We believe it will promote happiness and encourage our children to learn more broadly using their senses, while continuing to promote a love of nature for all.” The next round of Neighborhood Grant funding will be open for applications again in the summer of 2023, however, you can email [email protected] if you would like to find out more in advance. To read more about the projects, please visit watfordneighbourhoodgrant.ordinary.is.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.watford.gov.uk/news/article/324/local-school-secures-council-funding-for-biodiversity-garden-project The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

