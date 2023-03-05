The head of the UN nuclear watchdog mentions “high expectations” in the talks with Iran





March 4 (Reuters) – The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Saturday that talks with Iran were continuing on two sets of important issues, including in the science sector, and that he had “high expectations” for the process. Rafael Grossi began the meetings in Tehran on Friday, which diplomats said were aimed at pushing Iran to cooperate with an IAEA investigation into traces of uranium found in undeclared countries that had been enriched close to nuclear weapons levels. “Globally, there are two sets of issues that are important. It is clear that there is great expectation for our joint work to move forward on the issues that Iran and the agency are working on, to clarify and bring credible assurances about the nuclear program in Iran,” Grossi told reporters in Tehran. “The second set of issues, which is very important, concerns (the) scientific and technical cooperation that we have and will continue to have with Iran,” he said, speaking alongside Mohammad Eslami, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. Grossi said the talks were taking place in an “atmosphere of work, honesty and cooperation”. His visit comes amid talks with Tehran over the origin of uranium particles enriched to 83.7% purity, very close to the 90% weapons-grade threshold, at its underground Fordow enrichment plant, according to a report by the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog first reported by Reuters. COMMON AGENDA Eslami told reporters on Saturday that the Islamic Republic was enriching uranium to 60% fissile purity. Grossi later met with President Ebrahim Raisi and “expressed satisfaction at reaching a common agenda with the Atomic Energy Organization on measures to ease the way for cooperation,” Raisi aide Mohammad Jamshidi said. Raisi added that “cooperation is a bilateral matter, which can continue based on preserving the independence of the IAEA and the rights of the Iranian nation,” Jamshidi added. Iran often accuses the IAEA of being manipulated by the West and Tehran’s biggest enemy, Israel, and of ignoring the Islamic Republic’s right to develop a peaceful nuclear program. The IAEA denies the allegations. Under a 2015 deal with six world powers, Iran curbed its controversial uranium enrichment program in exchange for relief from international sanctions. But the deal began to unravel in 2018 after then-US President Donald Trump pulled out and reimposed tough US sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to begin violating the accord’s strict enrichment limits. Iran’s defiance of a long-running IAEA investigation into traces of uranium found in three undeclared countries prompted the United Nations watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors to adopt a resolution at its latest quarterly meeting in November, ordering Tehran to urgently cooperate with the investigation. That cooperation has not materialized, and Grossi hoped the meeting with President Raisi would help smooth the way toward ending the deadlock, diplomats in Europe said. The board’s next quarterly meeting begins Monday. Grossi said it was a “necessary issue to have a very deep, serious, systematic dialogue with Iran. That’s why I’m here. It’s been too long.” He said he would “judge our level of satisfaction at the end of the day”. Writing by Hatem Maher and the Dubai editorial staff; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-nuclear-watchdog-chief-cites-great-expectations-talks-with-iran-2023-03-04/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos