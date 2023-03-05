Brighter market outlook prompts Airbus to upgrade helicopters

The tentative recovery in the turbine engine market achieved modest momentum in 2022, driven mainly by increased demand in the civil and parapublic sector, and more specifically, in the private and business aviation sector. This is according to the latest market analysis published on February 16 by Airbus Helicopters. Overall, orders for new helicopters rose by just 2 percent last year to reach 1,082 units, but the European group now forecasts that more than 16,200 new helicopters will be delivered over the next 20 years with a combined of 120 billion euros (128 billion dollars). This brighter outlook is prompting Airbus to increase investment to improve its product portfolio.

Announcing 2022 financial results for the Airbus Group last month, its rotorcraft division reported a 19 percent rise in profits to 639 million euros on revenue that rose 8 percent to 7.1 billion euros. The company said these improvements reflected increased service revenue and “a favorable mix” in the performance of its various programs.

While the number of net new orders booked in 2022 was 13 percent compared to 2021 at 362 units, the value of these orders increased by 9 percent to 9.3 billion euros. The value of Airbus’ backlog of 757 units improved by 16 percent to 20.1 billion euros.

Almost three-quarters of new demand over the next 20 years will be driven by the need to replace existing aircraft, with only 26 percent attributable to fleet growth. Airbus Helicopters head of marketing David Prevor told reporters at a briefing ahead of the Heli-Expo show that this marks a shift from past trends that have shown global fleet growth to be a stronger driver of sales.

Airbus attributes this change to abnormal oversupply resulting from operators holding unused aircraft during the Covid pandemic. The market’s recovery in 2022 was limited by economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures, driven largely by factors such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which put aircraft purchase plans in some sectors on hold.

The final quarter of last year saw a softening in demand that undermined what might otherwise have been a stronger recovery. The energy sector is one of the areas that has seen under-investment in new equipment, with just 16 aircraft delivered in 2022, a trend that Airbus hopes will begin to reverse based on an increase in demand for sea transport. open.

Airbus Helicopters sees wind farm support as an important future demand generator for new rotorcraft like its H145 twin. (Image: Airbus)

The manufacturer’s 20-year forecast calls for single-engine helicopters to account for 51 percent of new sales (but only 18 percent of total transaction value). The light twins will represent 23 percent of orders (25 percent by value), followed by medium and super medium/heavy cars, each with 13 percent of sales (and, respectively, 25 and 32 percent in terms of value). The lightweight twin class is expected to enjoy the fastest growth rate at 22 percent.

According to Airbus, 55 percent of the 2022 global helicopter fleet will remain in service by 2042. The company sees the total number of aircraft growing by 16 percent.for the 20-year period covered by the forecast.

The company expects the strongest fleet growth to be in the Asia-Pacific region (33 percent), followed by Africa and the Middle East (31 percent) and Latin America (18 percent). By comparison, Airbus sees the North American and European markets as much more mature, although they are the only regions that have already seen activity return to pre-pandemic levels.

“During the pandemic, the fleet of helicopters in service never went down,” Prevor explained. “Operators kept their helicopters but reduced flight hours to the extent that productivity was 10 percent lower than before. [Covid]resulting in redundancy.”

Last year saw a 7 percent increase in civil and non-public helicopter flight time compared to 2021 levels. The commercial air transportation sector led this turnaround with an 18 percent increase, followed by the oil and gas sector with an increase of 12 percent. Total global fleet flight time increased by 10 percent last year, with the strongest recovery rates seen in Latin America (27 percent), Asia/Australia (21 percent) and Africa/Middle East (20 percent). .

In another indication of the market correction, Airbus reported that 748 pre-owned helicopters were on the market in 2022. This represents a 40 percent drop from 2020 when 1,327 units were on sale.

Product portfolio refresh

According to light helicopter program director Jrme Ronssin, the H125 fleet is now almost back to pre-Covid utilization rates. It logged close to 1.2 million flight hours in 2022. Its sibling the H130 is still slightly behind the 2019 rates with around 225,000 flight hours.

Looking to build on its claimed 88 percent share of the civil and pre-public market for intermediate singletons, Airbus has been working to implement product improvements. It has also extended the time between T inspections from 600 to 750 flight hours to reduce operating costs.

Standard items include a new crash-resistant fuel system, which is now compatible with a 50 percent blend of sustainable aviation fuel (as part of the manufacturer’s effort to have its entire fleet ready to use 100 percent SAF by 2030). Other upgrades include a new instrument panel and a wireless communication system.

There are now also some new optional equipment that can be fitted to the H125 according to additional type certificates. These include a “skinny” instrument panel that is lighter and gives better visibility to the pilot, Garmin’s 3-axis autopilot, a terrain awareness system, a radio altimeter, ADS-B In, a data recorder of the flight and additional cockpit windows developed by the Swiss Company MPVK.

Since EASA issued its Level 3 FTD approval in May 2022, H125 operators have had access to the virtual reality flight training device simulator developed by Loft Dynamics. The unit is based on the AS305 B3 rotorcraft with conventional avionics and gives pilots a 360-degree view using augmented reality. It features a full-scale replica cockpit, virtual avatar “pose recognition” techniques to perform pilot actions, and a motion and vibration system.

The new FTD is approved for credits towards ab initio, type evaluation, refresh and mission training. “We want to make training as affordable as possible so it can be done the right way,” Ronssin said.

There are now almost 1,600 of the H145 twins in service with 330 operators in 70 countries. The worldwide fleet has logged more than seven million flight hours.

Airbus aims to make the latest Helionix V10 avionics package available during the second quarter of this year. The new specification supports automated operations with the helipad’s preset assisted take-off and landing modes, as well as the inclusion of ADS-B In with an L3Harris Lynx transponder and Honeywell’s RDR-7000 weather radar.

Axel Humpert, Airbus Helicopters senior vice president and head of the H145 program, said at a press conference before Heli-Expo that other new features will include vortex protection, position indicator for the blade folding process and blades enlightened. The company is also introducing an improved law enforcement specification that features new light beams, an improved payload and hoisting system, and a mission control system with artificial intelligence capabilities.

Illuminated rotor blades are one of several new features introduced by Airbus Helicopters to improve its products. (Image: Airbus)

Airbus developed the H175 largely twinned with the offshore energy sector and had the misfortune of launching the model just as oil and gas prices were tanking, which reduced exploration and production activity. Although the energy market has changed radically since then, and especially since last year’s Russian invasion of Ukraine, there are still only 52 aircraft in service so far with 15 operators in 12 countries. Eight sales were booked last year. Total fleet activity has now exceeded 170,000 flight hours and 150,000 of these were for offshore transport with customers including Babcock, CHC and NHV.

According to Jrme Fagot, head of the H175 program, Airbus has continued to invest in increasing the aircraft’s appeal for missions such as search and rescue and military deployment. Among the new offerings are changes to the Helionix aircraft to improve data display, and in 2025, the manufacturer expects to achieve entry into service for the new full freeze protection system.

Meanwhile, efforts to mature the H175 into service have since 2018 resulted in a halving of the number of maintenance tasks and the time required to complete them. Airbus has also recently confirmed a 5 percent reduction in fuel consumption.